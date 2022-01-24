BURLINGTON - An exterior hazardous waste storage container will soon be erected for the MilliporeSigma site at 600 Summit Drive.
At its meeting last Thursday night, the Planning Board voted 5-2 in favor of the site plan application in front of them after much debate.
The exterior structure will be a prefabricated storage unit constructed to meet code requirements for the storage of hazardous materials. The installation includes an extension of utilities from the existing building to the storage container, along with a foundation and concrete walkways as needed for the movement of 55-gallon drums from the existing building to the containers and from the container to the existing designated pick-up location.
It will stand 36-ft. long and 9-ft. high, and look like a “robust shipping container” in the overhead renderings shown during the board meeting. The need for this stems from a room in the adjacent building where the chemicals are currently stored and utilized.
“The compliance with that room on the first-floor of the MilliporeSigma building was in jeopardy,” said Dan Trinkle, a representative of MilliporeSigma. “Being on the first-floor, it is almost impossible to properly vent, so creating an exterior storage container was the only way to make this process safe.”
The storage container is deemed as a “main accumulation area” for hazardous waste from the first-floor room of the building. From there, the chemicals will be picked up by Clean Harbors, a waste management company. The chemical waste in question is used by scientists at MilliporeSigma.
“The external storage container is built like a bomb shelter and meets all the state and federal building safety codes,” declared Trinkle. “We were steering by experts to move forward with the external storage container option. It is compliant, safe and cost-effective.”
MilliporeSigma confirmed they plan to camouflage the container with a fence, tall vegetation and walkway.
The 400 square-foot container will be located in the rear of the building and designed to comply with all applicable codes and regulations at the state and federal levels. This project has been “thoroughly reviewed” by all town departments, including the Board of Health and Fire Department who have both indicated “support” and “no objection.” It was noted the Board of Health provided some restrictions and conditions MilliporeSigma will adhere to, including only being able to move hazardous materials from the main building to the storage container from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. (non-peak business hours).
“What we are doing in Burlington has global impact,” inferred Trinkle. “[MilliporeSigma] is a critical tier 1 supplier for all the large pharmaceutical companies in the fight against COVID-19.”
MilliporeSigma provides the tools to make vaccines and test kits.
Reaching an approval
The planners always highly prioritize structural aesthetic styles, but the primary concern of two members with this site plan application pertained to hazardous waste storage containers becoming commonplace in Burlington with the recent and continued influx of life science businesses locating in town.
“The issue is not about landscaping and fencing, it is about having a satellite building where the current building already has space for this use,” remarked Planning Board Vice Chair William Gaffney. “As planners, we are challenged with this and putting a precedent out there for every life science company looking to add a separate storage container.”
Trinkle countered that the primary reason MilliporeSigma wants to do this is for safety.
“Our internal audit led to best practices pointing us in the direction that this is the safest scenario for these hazardous materials, which is outside in a separate building,” Trinkle assured.
Planning Director Kristin Kassner put the concern of setting a chemical storage container precedent into perspective.
“Because [the Planning Board] made a decision one way, does not mean you have to make the same decision the next time,” Kassner detailed. “Each time, you will have to look at the situation and see if it is unique enough and has the requisite attributes for a separate storage container. This will not start the flurry you think it will.”
Planning Board member Ernest Covino, Jr. continued to reinforce his support for the project.
“It makes more sense to have hazardous materials away from people in the building. The Board of Health set restrictions and if the container explodes, it has been designed to blow vertically, not out the sides. I would support other large life science companies with similar needs for exterior storage, given that the need is applicable and it is not seen by people and looks representable.”
Covino also pointed out that an exterior storage container set away from the main building makes it less difficult for the Fire Department to access any type of spill or fire, compared to such an incident taking place inside one of the rooms inside the main 600 Summit Drive building.
When put to a vote, the board approved the site plan application by a 5-2 vote. Members Gaffney and Barbara L’Heureux voted against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.