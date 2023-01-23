BURLINGTON - Lahey Hospital & Medical Center has been ranked among the 50 best hospitals in the United States, by Healthgrades.
The new rankings released by Healthgrades, a marketplace helping people find doctors and hospitals, included 36 eligible state and Washington, D.C. for the 2023 America’s Best Hospitals rankings.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, located at 41 Burlington Mall Road, is the only hospital in Massachusetts to crack the top 50.
To determine the rankings, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 31 of the most common procedures and conditions. Healthgrades also measured the hospitals across 18 key specialty areas.
In the rankings, Lahey was named among America's 100 Best for critical care, gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal surgery, pulmonary care and stroke care.
The hospital also received the Excellence Award for cranial neurosurgery and neurosciences.
"Healthgrades makes it easy for consumers to choose a doctor based on the three factors that matter most: compatibility, relevant experience, and the quality of the hospital where you'll be treated," said Burt Kann, executive vice president and head of product at Healthgrades. "With these awards, we are helping consumers identify the highest quality care in their community by celebrating the hospitals that consistently deliver better-than-expected clinical outcomes."
A recent Healthgrades survey found that 64 percent of consumers are more concerned about their health now than before the pandemic. More than half (57 percent) are more concerned today than before the pandemic about the quality of care provided by hospitals and their doctors.
"By making hospital performance more transparent, Healthgrades helps increasingly engaged consumers become informed healthcare customers," Healthgrades said in a statement. "Ensuring that patients have access to objective measures of hospital performance is particularly important as the gap between the nation's highest and lowest performers persists."
Healthgrades said it measures hospital quality for conditions and procedures based solely on clinical outcomes to help consumers understand and compare hospital performance to support their care choices. Further details about the methodology used by Healthgrades to determine its rankings are available online.
Three other Massachusetts hospitals made the top 250 in Healthgrades' 2023 America's Best Hospitals rankings, they were: Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, North Shore Medical Center in Salem and NSMC Union Hospital in Lynn.
