BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen gladly approved a one-year extension of the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.
The renewal was necessary because the former 10-year PILOT agreement expired this past June. The one-year extension will see the town receive $550,000 from Lahey this year.
The 10-year agreement consisted of several benefits to the community, including:
- Protection for cost of living increases.
- Lahey being required to give the town at least a 120-day notice if it acquires other taxable property because of the impact it would have on the town. Lahey and town officials would review the agreement and adjust the annual payment.
- Lahey agreed to provide training for Burlington’s ambulance service.
- Lahey provides a $2 discount for customers parking at Lahey for less than one hour if they are using services, such as the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions.
- Lahey will donate a van to the Council on Aging when its lease runs out.
The PILOT agreement is purely voluntary on Lahey’s part, and town officials couldn’t have been more effusive in their praise for the economic pillar in Burlington.
“We are very fortunate to have Lahey as a partner,” lauded Town Administrator Paul Sagarino. “The letter we received from you on Oct. 7 outlining Lahey’s willingness to extend the existing agreement with the town concerning the voluntary PILOT payment and “Community Benefits Programs” for an additional year is appreciated, particularly in these very difficult and uncertain times. We are also thankful for your enthusiasm to enter into collaborative discussions with the town concerning a future agreement over an agreed upon period of time, as the predictability of our arrangement is important to both of us, as we plan for future operations within our respective entities.”
Sagarino went on, “The continued dedication and commitment by Lahey and its personnel to so many community and civic groups in the town is a tribute to your role as a major economic engine for the town and a true partner in building a better community.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi praised Lahey, saying, “This is something [Lahey] does not have to do. They are going above and beyond.”
Selectman Nicholas Priest perfectly encapsulated the sentiment of the board.
“It shows a lot of character by the folks at Lahey who chose to continue to participate in this program in a very difficult climate for them and everybody else,” he applauded. “I hope they know how much we appreciate their general involvement in the community and how important they are to Burlington.”
A footnote of the conversation mentioned Lahey will be a testing site for the COVID-19 vaccine, when the time comes.
The selectmen unanimously approved the one-year extension of the PILOT agreement.
