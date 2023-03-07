BURLINGTON - The longtime gravel operation at 6-8 Adams Street has transferred ownership from E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc. to 21st Century Concrete, Inc.
The transaction was essentially made official at the Planning Board’s last meeting, where they unanimously approved four special permits for 21st Century Concrete, Inc. at the 6-8 Adams Street location, off Middlesex Turnpike.
There has been a sand and gravel company operating at the site since the 1940s. E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc. has run its business there since 2006 and is selling it to the applicant, one of several corporations in a family business that operates concrete facilities in western Massachusetts and upstate New York.
“21st Century Concrete, Inc. intends to step in and continue to operate the business in the same manner that it has been operated by [E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc.] over the past many years,” said local attorney Thomas Murphy, representing the applicant. “There are no plans to change the site not are there any plans to expand or modify any of the buildings on site.”
The buyer assured the planners the business model and property operations will stay the same, as it was when the seller occupied the site. To ensure that further, employees from E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc. plan to stay working at the site under the employment of 21st Century Concrete, Inc.
On January 5, 2006, the Planning Board approved two special permits as requested by E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc., including one pursuant to Section 4.2.7.1 of the zoning bylaw (light manufacturing or processing plants), and one pursuant to Section 4.2.7.9 (hazardous materials/chemicals use, storage, transport, disposal, or discharge). The board also made a finding that the site’s use as a sand and gravel/concrete processing facility predates the establishment of the Aquifer Zoning District, making it an existing non-conforming use for storage oils and petroleum products and the existing facility is non-conforming for height in proximity to residentially zoned land.
Just like E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc. did for many years, the buyer will use motor oil chemicals as part of the concrete mixing process for four weeks every years. They will provide their own potable water to use as a key mixing agent in the process.
An important ruling pointed in Section 5(D) of the 2006 special permit decision, permits the Planning Board to assign the 2006 special permits to a new operator, if it finds that the new operator would not constitute a significant change in use.
“21st Century Concrete, Inc. is part of a multi-generational family business that has extensive and long-term experience in the operation of concrete/sand and gravel establishments and I am confident that it will be a well-run business and an asset to the community,” stated Murphy.
The Burlington Board of Health’s official comment was “no comment” which means they are fine with the proposal. The Burlington Conservation Commission is “satisfied with the conditions.”
21st Century Concrete, Inc. has agreed to install new mesh screening on the fence that runs along Adams Street. The planners hope to see more than new mesh cloth on the fence, recommending the installation of high arborvitae to help eliminate visual concerns. The applicant didn’t completely dismiss the concept, but suggests waiting until this spring/summer so the full scope of existing foliage running parallel to the Adams Street fence can be realized. Also, the applicant is concerned the town may want to eventually put in a sidewalk and bike path in that buffer area where the trees would be, so, if approved, the plan would be for the applicant and planning staff to work closely on a set plan regarding the town’s goals for that area.
The applicant provided a formal dust plan, conditions for enhanced landscaping (including an easement of the town if they decide to build sidewalks), and 21st Century Concrete, Inc. will remove all the old concrete blocks currently located along the side of the road from the previous business. Also, there is a clause in the permit that all previous conditions will remain in place.
The landscaping tour will take place in June, wherein planning staff and 21st Century Concrete, Inc. will better be able to devise a formal landscaping plan. Vegetation will be in full bloom.
Planning Board Vice Chair Barbara L’Heureux participated in a site walk at the location and was surprisingly impressed with what she saw.
“It was remarkably neat, clean and very well run,” she professed.
Abutting Lexington residents remained committed about viewing the present as a perfect time to improve the facets of operations at the gravel/construction site.
With all the conditions and parameters in place, the Planning Board unanimously approved the four special permits.
