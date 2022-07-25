BURLINGTON - A tentative project that hasn’t been discussed since 2019 was brought in front of the School Committee at its most recent meeting.
The proposal was to add up to 18 parking spaces around the Burlington High School (BHS) horseshoe, resulting in the removal of some grass and installation of a pass-thru area, parking spaces, handicap spaces, and a walkway.
Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools, cited the original project was estimated to cost $40,000 and $60,000 was appropriated courtesy of Town Meeting in 2019.
Since then, Cunha has had conversations with town officials and realized the project is going to cost basically double than originally anticipated.
“After working with the town, it was realized that vertical granite curbing is needed and a catch-basin for water flow,” explained Cunha. “The cost grew rapidly.”
He queried the School Committee, “Do we want to continue to move forward with the project for an additional $30,000-$$60,000, or not?”
The School Committee generally felt it wasn’t ideal to have this as a budget item at this time.
“I believe we should put it off,” declared School Committee member Christine Monaco. “I was never really a fan of the project because it disturbs the existing green-space. We should actually give the money back to the town.”
The other committee members were in lockstep with Monaco’s comments.
Cunha mentioned the horseshoe is currently deemed a fire lane and drop-off area, and not fit for parking, hence the need for parking spaces.
No vote was taken, but the matter has been “put off” for the time being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.