BURLINGTON - Nuance Communications, Inc., headquartered at 1 Wayside Road in Burlington, had three of its healthcare AI solutions were named Best in KLAS in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report. The 2023 Best in KLAS report ranks top-performing healthcare IT vendors across a set of categories including functionality, vendor relationship and support, implementation and training, and ROI.
Nuance Dragon® Medical One cloud-based speech recognition platform was ranked market leader in Speech Recognition: Front-End EMR for the third consecutive year; Nuance PowerShare took the #1 spot in the Image Exchange category for the first time; and Nuance Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation (CAPD) solutions scored highest in its category's inaugural year.
This distinction of Best in KLAS, which Nuance has achieved for years across its portfolio of products, recognizes organizations who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) was ranked #1 for improving clinician experiences in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 report.
"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating for healthcare, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."
"Achieving top rankings across our product portfolio is a testament to the work our teams put in every day to push what's possible when outcomes-focused AI is applied to some of healthcare's biggest challenges," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "We are laser-focused on bringing our customers solutions that advance patient care and enhance the clinician-patient relationship. To see that this very important community recognizes that value is hugely validating."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.