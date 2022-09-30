BURLINGTON - It seems to be the year to retire in Burlington.
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed at the most recent Select Board meeting that Fire Chief Michael Patterson and Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez are retiring at the end of 2022.
Sagarino informed the board he intends to appoint Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Connerty as the new chief of the Burlington Fire Department.
“I have worked very closely with [Connerty] in recent years and I love the work he has done. He will be a great fit for the job,” declared Sagarino.
As for the DPW director position, the plan is to move forward with internal job candidates, emphasizing how talented and deep the pool of in-house candidates is right now.
“We do have some very talented individuals from within the department. My recommendation is to post for that job internally, just to understand who in the department may have interest and whether they meet the qualifications and take it from there,” stated Sagarino.
Patterson has been fire chief since December 2019, and has been a member of the Burlington Fire Department for over 30 years.
Sanchez served as DPW director since December 2006.
