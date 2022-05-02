BURLINGTON - The School Committee formally voted to endorse the capital projects that will be on the warrant for Town Meeting on Monday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m.
There are 12 total warrant articles heading to Town Meeting as submitted and fully endorsed by the School Committee.
The School Committee unanimously approved the following projects as warrant articles:
- Francis Wyman Elementary School Playground ($290,000)
The 26 year old playground is still comprised of donated materials from Simonds Park all the way from 1996. The wooden structures are beyond their useful life and are on the border of becoming dangerous for kids. The existing playground equipment in both upper and lower locations will be removed and replaced with new equipment.
- Computer Science Curriculum Supplies ($150,000)
This will implement coding and robotic equipment for all the elementary schools. These resources have existed at Marshall Simonds Middle School (MSMS) for three years, when the Computer Science For All Program began.
- HVAC Controller Upgrade ($108,000)
The MSMS boiler was upgraded in 2004 and this controller upgrade is necessary to keep system on par in the present and future (for the next 10-15 years).
- Pine Glen Elementary School Bathroom ($65,000)
A 50+ year old building, its materials are starting to break down, crack, and rust. This is just for certain bathrooms in school, not all of them.
- Pine Glen Elementary School HVAC ($500,000)
Another 50+ year old building. This will work with the existing HVAC infrastructure, which currently don’t provide air conditioning. It will add individual room temperature control throughout the building and classrooms, providing hot and cold air, as needed. The existing system doesn’t provide those options. School officials want the building to function at a high capacity so the School Committee’s preference of keeping the 4-school elementary school model can be sustained.
- Burlington Spots Fields Master Plan ($70,000)
School officials want someone to look at all the district’s fields holistically then devise a plan for all of them moving forward. Questions such as, “Do we need a baseball field? Softball field? Priority? How much room do we have?” will be addressed as a result of this warrant article. This is just initial cost of providing that plan.
- Burlington High School Music Floor Reconstruction ($54,000)
The band and chorus rooms have a step-down design, and it has been deemed not accessible for everyone trying to get up and down. The platforms are narrow, and are more for standing and singing and not sitting and playing instrument. The proposal to bring someone in to create a design that will flatten the floors in the rooms.
- Fox Hill Elementary School Portable Repairs ($160,000)
The school building needs to function operationally for another 6 or 7 years. These renovations will help bridge that timeframe. The roof portables are more than 15 years old. This will replace the entire roof. There are 3 HVAC units on roof, but only 1 unit works right now.
- Scoreboards for Sports Fields ($110,000)
This calls for 3 scoreboards, including 1 multi-sport board at MSMS, 1 a FW, and 1 Marvin Field (both for baseball).
- Activity Bus and Utility Vehicles ($145,000)
John Deere utility vehicle (4 seater or 2 seat with dump body in the back) for school property maintenance. Two activity bus passenger vans (14 passengers).
- Marshall Simonds Middle School Field Bleachers ($220,000)
Trying to make MSMS field more usable for high school and youth sports. With stands and scoreboard, that field can help take on some events taking place at BHS Varsity Field.
- District-Wide Visitor Control Access System ($25,000)
To give visual, take a picture of someone can use as a visitor pass at school. Identify that person so we know who person is. Would know if someone isn’t allowed in building, due to the system database. Will be placed in kiosk with built-in printer, then faces will be in system and recognized for future reference. This will be installed at all the school buildings in the district. Most surrounding districts have it already.
These items will be discussed and voted on at Town Meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center.
Members will also be able to participate virtually, if they don’t feel it is safe to partake indoors.
