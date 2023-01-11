BURLINGTON - The Burlington Police Department are doing their part in ensuring transparency with the public, as their Body-Worn Camera grant program will soon be up and running.
In January 2022, the department was awarded $184,282 in state grant funds allocated by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR) Body-Worn Camera grant program.
With the use of grant funding, the Burlington Police Department will be able to equip every officer in the department with a body-worn camera "Our Department is extremely thankful to receive funding for these body cameras," said Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne. "The men and women within our department are dedicated to transparency and accountably. The cameras will strengthen community trust and display that we are committed to best practices in public safety.
The Body Worn Cameras (BWC) Grant Program will equip municipal police departments across the Commonwealth with body-worn cameras. Approximately $20 million in funding will be used to purchase 9,000 cameras during the next five years.
Chief Browne appeared before the Select Board this past Monday night to brief them on extra costs that still exist for this program. The grant and additional funding from Town Meeting last May didn’t fund storage or warranty costs.
“After all the grants and Town Meeting’s approval, we are still going to be looking at a budget increase $58,000,” stated Chief Browne. “I understand the implications on taxpayers, but this program will increase transparency and professionalism, and decrease court appearances.”
As of December 14, 2022, the Burlington Police Department signed a contract with Utility, Inc. who will provide the department with the most state of the art cloud storage database. The cameras will be delivered in 4-6 weeks after signing the contract, which Chief Browne noted will occur in the coming days.
Each officer will need the top halves/outmost garment of their uniforms retrofitted so anything they are wearing while on duty will be able to mount the body-worn cameras.
Town officials are excited about the program getting underway.
“This will be great protection for our officers and residents,” said Town Administrator Paula Sagarino. “I look forward to starting the program.”
