BURLINGTON - There’s a lot on the line at tomorrow’s Town Election with five competitive races on the ballot. The polls at Burlington High School open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The final list of candidates for Town Election and competitive races include the School Committee, Recreation Commission, and Town Meeting Precincts 1, 5, and 7.
Surprisingly, there are also three races that haven’t filled the candidate quota, with at least one open seat on the ballot, including Town Meeting Precinct 2 (2 open seats), Town Meeting Precinct 4 (2 open seats), and Town Meeting Precinct 7 (1 open seat).
Potential candidates needed to pick up paperwork at the Town Clerk’s Office and collect signatures from 50 registered voters in order to be on the final ballot. Those who wanted to run for Town Meeting needed to get signatures from 10 registered voters in their precinct.
The rundown for contested races
- Incumbents Katherine Bond and Carl Foss vie for re-election to the School Committee against challenger Jeremy Brooks. The three battle for two seats.
- Newcomers Lindsay Carlson and Brian Pupa square off for the one Recreation Commission seat.
- Town Meeting Precinct 1 (3-year term) has six seats up for grabs, with incumbents Christopher Campbell, Nolan Glantz, Lorie Glantz, Bruce Morey, Dina Wassaf, and challengers Peter Abaskharoun and David Alper contending for the open seats.
- Town Meeting Precinct 5 (3-year term) also has six seats needing to be filled, as incumbents Robert Bunker II, Bonnie Nichols, Frank O’Brien, Michele Pendergast, David Tait, Richard Wing, and challengers Alex Rutfield and Sara Wolinski jockey for the open seats.
- Town Meeting Precinct 7 (3-year term) is another six-seat battle, with incumbents Sarah Cawley, Betsey Hughes, Jack Kelly, Scott Martin, Jonathan Sachs, Dave Webb, and challenger Keri Riley competing for the seats.
No contest
The rest of the races will be uncontested, including Town Moderator, Select Board, Town Assessor, Planning Board, Housing Authority, and Library Trustees.
Don’t forget to hit the polls this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Burlington High School gymnasium.
