BURLINGTON — The Burlington Fire Department confirmed this past Wednesday afternoon that firefighter Tyler Falconer resigned from his position.
Falconer, 30, now a former Burlington firefighter, used to own a dog training facility in South Boston, called Falco K9. The business shut down in March after customers said their dogs were abused at the training and boarding facility owned by Falconer.
Falconer pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of animal cruelty and three counts of dog tethering-confining. According to the criminal complaint, a conviction on the charges could lead to prison time.
Reports note the case involves alleged mistreatment and neglect of three dogs whose owners told investigators they boarded their dogs for up to three weeks at Falco K9 and when they picked them up, their pets had lost enough weight where medical attention was required for that and other injuries sustained.
Falconer had no comment as he left court this past Tuesday. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the dog owners and witnesses in this case.
He is due back in court on July 18.
In March, the town of Burlington suspended Falconer with pay from his job as a firefighter when the investigation became public. He remained on leave from the fire department through this past Wednesday, when the department announced that he had resigned.
