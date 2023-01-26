BURLINGTON - School officials are doing everything they can to sufficiently inform residents and Town Meeting members about the potential fiscal year 2024 projects the School Department is considering for Town Meeting in May.
The intent of getting a head start on putting this information out there months before May Town Meeting is to ensure there is more exposure for each project being considered and ample time for conversation among school officials, Ways & Means, and residents.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti confirmed “we don’t have firm money figures” at this point for each project, but that vital information will be available in the coming weeks.
Each project was declared during the School Committee’s this past Tuesday night, but it was emphasized the order they were presented was random.
- Marshall Simonds Middle School Room Configuration
There are 11 new DSE students, so there is a need for new space in the middle school. Some classrooms may be reconfigured, as the project will require ways to find new spaces to house the new students.
- Expansion and Integration of the Marshall Simonds Middle School Security Cameras
The existing cameras were installed in 2011, but they all need upgrades.
- Instructional Space at Pine Glen Elementary School
Space is currently at a premium.
- Burlington High School Light-speed Amplification System
This is the installation of microphones that can be spoken into for students to clearly hear their teachers, no matter how far they are from the front of the class.
- Replacing 2 Bathrooms at the Burlington Early Childhood Center
The bathrooms are antiquated and need to be brought up to the building and safety code standards.
- Replacing the Francis Wyman Elementary School Stairwells
- Replacing the Siding and Soffit on the Pine Glen Elementary School
This pertains tot he connection between the exterior of the building and the roof of the building. It needs to be re-sealed, as the materials are broken down in recent years.
- Grease Trap Upgrade at Francis Wyman Elementary School.
It is still the existing structure from 1996.
- Upgrade for the Fire System at the Memorial Elementary School
The existing system was installed in 2011, and will be deemed unsatisfactory and put off-line next year.
- Field Study for all the Burlington Playing Fields
This includes the Ice Palace. An engineering firm will provide a report explaining the needs and expectations for each field or rink.
- Burlington Early Childhood Center Motor Room Renovation
The room needs to be overhauled and constructed accordingly to be compatible with its current type of usage.
- New Security Cameras District-wide
There are some requests for interior cameras from each school.
- Marshall Simonds Middle School Classroom Desks and Chairs Need Replacing
- Finishing the Air Conditioning at Francis Wyman Elementary School
All that needs to be finished is part of the first-floor.
- Improving Accessibility to the Rear Outdoor Field Space at Marshall Simonds Middle School
There is currently limited access to the rear fields from the gymnasium, with utilizing steps as the only way to get to and from the building to the fields.
- New Lighting for the Performance Arts Systems at Burlington High School, Francis Wyman Elementary School, and Marshall Simonds Middle School
- Burlington High School Parking Lot Reconfiguration
The above-mentioned warrant articles were presented for the first time and additional information, including costs, will be divulged at upcoming School Committee meetings.
