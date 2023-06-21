BURLINGTON - Mall Road’s newest client is Splash and Dash Groomerie and Boutique for dogs.
The Planning Board approved a special permit application by a 6-0 vote last Thursday evening, allowing the business to operate in the former Rev’d Indoor Cycling space.
Founded in 2009 by former wellness gym franchisee guru Dan Barton, Splash and Dash was created to fill a void in the mom-and-pop pet grooming space of a clean and luxurious oasis for both pets and their owners. Splash and Dash offers a variety of innovative spa services including relaxing spa treatments, an unlimited monthly bath membership, dog grooming, and dog dental hygiene. Services are designed to stack and complement one another making for a unique one-stop dog care facility.
Splash and Dash has gained notoriety by creating a unique membership program that encourages owners, and their pets, to stop by their location for a free bath between scheduled grooming visits. This not only maintains the cleanliness of the pet but also helps to strengthen the brand's network or information and can help to learn patterns in one's pooch. The brand has also built preoperatory software to help streamline the process. With all employees receiving iPads and TV monitors at every grooming station, the software helps to keep everyone communicative throughout the grooming process while establishing the most effective way to communicate with customers as well as the most efficient workflow.
No overnight boarding is permitted. The franchise plans to open nine other Splash and Dash businesses in the Boston area.
