BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen are looking into an initiative that would enact a formal flag-raising policy.
The discussion revolves around allowing a third-party organization or individual to apply to have the town raise a particulate flag on a newly erected flagpole in Burlington. The policy is in its primitive stages, so a possible location for a new flagpole isn’t close to being finalized.
Selectman Bob Hogan acknowledged this idea came to light after the selectmen were on Town Common celebrating India Day in Burlington, which marked the country’s 73rd anniversary of their Independence Day, and those citizens had a flag they wanted to raise but couldn’t because there wasn’t a flagpole for it.
The draft policy thoroughly covers the necessary parameters to move forward with such an initiative. The guidelines consist of an in-depth application and permitting process that would ultimately culminate with a requisite approval from the selectmen. Applicants would be required to pay for security, custodial, and other costs incurred by the town in raising a proposed flag.
The selectmen generally view the proposed policy favorably, but several members are also interested in upgrading other aspects of Town Common, including the aging sign at the corner of Cambridge Street and Bedford Street.
“I like the concept, but I believe it needs a little bit more discussion,” remarked Selectman Michael Runyan, noting the town is still trying to figure out its financial situation, making endeavors like installing a new flagpole more difficult to gauge. “I would also like to consider addressing the sign at the corner of Cambridge Street and Bedford Street. It is basically two wooden stumps at this point.”
Selectman Joe Morandi also expressed interest in installing seating around the 9/11 Memorial on Town Common.
“Maybe we can do all of these initiatives at once, when our finances are straightened out,” declared Morandi.
The other selectmen agreed with Morandi’s sentiment about potentially addressing all these initiatives on Town Common.
The likely locations for a new flagpole are Town Common or Simonds Park, but nothing is even close to being confirmed, yet. This matter needs a lot more discussion, so expect to hear updates at upcoming selectmen meetings.
