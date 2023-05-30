BURLINGTON - School Committee made it clear at its most recent meeting that they want to reinforce the notion that the Fox Hill Elementary School project is not just about that specific school, but also Pine Glen Elementary School.
Much of the last year, the most talked about school project in town has been the construction of a new Fox Hill Elementary School. The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) approved the Fox Hill project and has worked closely with Burlington school officials to embark on the beginning stages of the process, and will help see the project come to fruition in the years to come.
The MSBA’s grant program is a non-entitlement, discretionary program based on need, as determined by the MSBA, and any costs the town incurs in connection with the feasibility study in excess of any grant approved by and received from the MSBA will be the sole responsibility of the town.
The Fox Hill Elementary School was opened in 1960 and has served Burlington well for many generations. The building itself, however, has become the limiting factor in student learning and does not reflect the talent of the educators working within its classrooms. For much of the past year-plus, Burlington school officials have worked with the MSBA throughout the extensive process of getting the state’s formal approval and financial support for a project that would erect a new elementary school on the current Fox Hill Elementary School site. The existing Fox Hill School building is expected to be demolished.
Similar to Fox Hill Elementary School, Pine Glen Elementary School is about the same age and is likely to be affected by the new Fox Hill Elementary School.
This has forced School Committee members to classify the Fox Hill project as a “Burlington Elementary Schools Project” and not just something for Fox Hill.
“People want to talk about the future of Pine Glen Elementary School, in general,” said School Committee member Katherine Bond. “We do a good job maintaining all our schools, but it is smart to plan ahead for all our elementary schools in need. Now is the time to start thinking about the future for Pine Glen Elementary School.”
School Committee Vice Chair Melissa Massardo added, “Whatever we do with the Fox Hill project, affects Pine Glen Elementary School. Everyone knows we need to put money into Pine Glen Elementary School at some point.
No further specifics were mentioned as to what the exact plan is for Pine Glen, but it will now be a standing agenda item on the School Committee’s agenda for the foreseeable future, so updates will be heard monthly.
