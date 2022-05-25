BURLINGTON - On a trial basis, the Burlington Police Department is expected to bring back its Police Motorcycle Program.
The Select Board voted unanimously to approve the request formally made by Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne during this past Monday night’s meeting.
A Harley Davidson will be the lone motorcycle leased from Seacoast Harley in North Hampton, NH.
Chief Browne expounded in detail as to the department and community benefits having a motorcycle will provide.
“A police motorcycle enhances the abilities of the department in many ways,” remarked Chief Browne.
It serves as a resource to the department’s community-policing arsenal. Other than a police K-9, nothing in the department tends to attract and invite more interaction between the officers and Burlington residents.
A motorcycle officer is approachable and not “boxed in” by their cruiser affords for community-policing, including the ability of the offers to drive the motorcycle into tighter areas, such as parks, town common, and other recreational areas.
“From an enforcement standpoint, the police motorcycle offers tremendous advantages for responses to calls,” Chief Browne declared. “As everyone in town is aware, traffic congestion in certain areas is a fact of life.”
As a result, many times a cruiser may be delayed in responding to scenes. In a rapid response situation, a motorcycle would be able to carefully squeeze through tight areas of traffic on the roadways, unlike a standard police cruiser.
“The motorcycle does not take up space on the roadway to the extent a cruiser would. This allows for enforcement operations to be conducted in areas that may otherwise be tough for us due to congestion, tightness of the roads, geographical impediments and otherwise dangerous areas of town that do not afford a cruiser time and space to sit idle to monitor traffic,” Chief Browne said to the Select Board.
Chief Browne acknowledged this request comes with the risk of danger, reinforcing the fact that officers chosen for this assignment will already be avid riders and put through police-specific training on the motorcycle. The motorcycle will be used exactly the same as a police cruiser, and will respond to calls for service and traffic. It will be used from spring through fall, except for inclement weather.
A boost in morale was mentioned several times during Chief Browne’s presentation.
“The program will have a positive effect on the morale for those officers that are selected to the unit.” said Chief Browne. “While this will not be considered a ‘specialized’ assignment invoking any extra pay from the collective bargaining contracts, it will allow some officers to break away from the routine of normal cruiser patrols.”
As for the financial implications, Seacoast Harley will lease the motorcycle for about $10,000 for a 3-year term. The department can return the motorcycle at any point if they decide the program is not viable. Three Burlington officers will also send three officers to training, which is run by Seacoast Harley and is free of charge.
The Select Board saw all the positives of bring the Police Motorcycle Program back to Burlington.
“The accessibility to fields, reservoir and ability to maneuver around traffic and be more covert when conducting surveillance is all very beneficial and something we do not have right now,” avowed Select Board member James Tigges, who is a former Burlington Police officer that spent time riding the motorcycle in the department’s previous iteration of the program. “I support it 1,000 percent. I have seen it, done it and know it works.”
Tigges’ commentary summed up the board’s feelings on the matter perfectly.
The board unanimously approved the request.
