BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved a request from the Department of Public Works (DPW) to enforce a full outdoor watering ban from Sept. 30 to March 30.
This action has turned into an annual request from the DPW, with maintenance repairs at the Mill Pond Water Treatment Plant as the primary reason. In order to complete these repairs and ensure the community has sufficient water, which isn’t the case in this situation at the town’s Vine Brook Water Treatment Plant, the DPW had to call for a full outdoor watering ban so the town can get water from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA).
Since Burlington isn’t officially connected to the MWRA pipeline yet, the town needs to declare a full outdoor watering ban for any type of sprinkler systems or they would not be eligible for the much-needed water from the MWRA connection in Lexington.
During a full outdoor watering ban, the town is able to get its potable water from an emergency water provision through the town of Lexington so Burlington’s needs are supplemented. Lexington is an emergency water connection for Burlington through water flow from the MWRA. Burlington remains in the process of joining the MWRA, but the connection isn’t expected to be completed until the end of 2020, so when an emergency water situation is needed, Lexington comes through for Burlington with its connection. A full water ban prohibits any sprinkler system watering in Burlington, but residents can use a handheld hose to water as needed, but it cannot be attached to a sprinkler.
“As was the case last year, we need to do maintenance work at the Mill Pond Water Treatment Plant,” explained DPW Director John Sanchez. “Due to the low water level at the Vine Brook Water Treatment Plant, a full outdoor watering restriction is needed so the town can get water from the MWRA through Lexington and the maintenance work can be completed.”
Sanchez detailed the maintenance work entails installing a new water sediment system, so the town’s water treatment plants do not need to be shut down every time maintenance is needed.
Hopefully, by the end of this year, the town will be connected to the MWRA and won’t need to worry about voting on full outdoor watering bans anymore. Sanchez confirmed a vote by the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission (the group that will approve the town’s inter-basin transfer so it can get water from the MWRA) is hopeful by November. After that, a “couple more votes” will be needed from the MWRA to finalize the connection process.
“I am happy to say the process is coming to an end,” stated Sanchez. “We expect to complete the formal connection process by the end of this year.”
Fortunately, the full outdoor watering ban is in effect during non-peak watering months from October through March. However, violators of the ban will remain subject to a verbal warning for the first violation, a written warning for a second violation, non-criminal fines of $50 for a third violation, and $100 for each subsequent offense.
