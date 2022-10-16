BURLINGTON - School officials are prioritizing the creation of a Burlington High School Renovation Committee.
The HVAC system at BHS is over 47 years old and continues to have long-standing issues that the School Committee has tried to remedy through the MSBA funding system, but to no avail, thus far. School officials sent the project to the MSBA as its lone statement of interest submission nine straight years.
Though school official expressed disappointment in getting a rejection letter back from the MSBA for the ninth year in a row, they realized the fact that the renewal work at BHS still needs to be addressed.
The School Committee believes it’s time to thoroughly discuss this matter with the town’s financial team and Town Meeting. The multi-pronged project would have to be done in phases and financed incrementally over the next 10 to 20 years as part of the town’s bonding schedule.
As part of the project’s timeline, the school district has contracted an entity to conduct a feasibility study at BHS. A feasibility study consists of assessing the building by looking at the HVAC system and a few main areas which are determined and selected, plumbing, electrical, current fire protection, and the architectural and structural size of the building.
The specifics being investigated entail looking at the HVAC system, structural integrity of the building, and any codes that may be triggered due to work being done on the school.
The feasibility study is the key to reaching the point of figuring out exactly what needs to be fixed and upgraded, and how much it will cost.
A key component of this process is reaching trigger points. In the case of school renovations, construction trigger points are percentage benchmarks followed to help assess pricing and mandatory improvements to see that the project comes to fruition.
For example, the state guidelines for triggers denote if 30 percent of the assessed value or 30 percent of the square-feet of the property is “hit” during a renovation, then that will force the district to bring the building up to specific building codes.
A BHS Building Committee is on the table for approval by the School Committee.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti wants to pursue the committee even without partnering with the MSBA.
“This conversation might be a little premature because we were expecting to have an OPM (Operations Project Manager) approved by the MSBA,” said Dr. Conti, nothing the district-selected OPM, Dore + Whittier. is in front of the MSBA awaiting their approval. “Assistant Town Administrator John Danizio recommended asking [Dore + Whittier] to expand the scope of their services to include Burlington High School so they can help us replicate an MSBA-like process. We need their expertise in looking at all the needs at Burlington High School.”
Dr. Conti recommends waiting until the OPM is approved by the MSBA, which should be any day now, before formally creating the BHS Building Renovation Committee.
“We will come back with a formal proposal on how to move forward with the committee without the MSBA partnership,” assured Dr. Conti.
For now, the creation of the committee in question will hinge on the Fox Hill project OPM getting approved by the MSBA.
