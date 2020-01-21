BURLINGTON - A Search Committee to find a replacement for outgoing Town Treasurer/Tax Collector Brian Curtin has been formally approved by the Board of Selectmen.
At the board’s most recent meeting, Town Administrator Paul Sagarino unveiled a list of seven members for the Search Committee, including himself; Burlington Human Resources Director Joanne Faust; Assistant Town Administrator John Daniazo; Town Assessor James Doherty; current Town Treasurer/Tax Collector Brian Curtin; one Selectman; and one Ways & Means member who is also a Town Meeting member. No specifics were disclosed regarding the Selectman and Ways & Member.
The Selectmen were pleased with the proposed Search Committee for this initiative.
“These are the right people for the committee,” remarked Selectman Nicholas Priest. “We have all the necessary voices that are needed.”
The Search Committee will narrow down a final list of candidates for the treasurer/collector position, which is now an appointed seat in town. At Town Election last April, the residents supported the lone ballot question by 1,571 to 1,040 - effectively mandating the town treasurer/collector position becomes appointed instead of elected. Currently, the number of communities with an appointed Treasurer is 287 of 351 communities, including Burlington.
Previously, the only requirement to be elected Treasurer consisted of being a resident who is at least 18 years old. The elected requirement limited the job to residents who could run a successful election campaign. As an appointed position, there will be relevant job requirements, a rigorous independent search and an interview process. The Board of Selectmen will interview the top candidates in a public session.
Curtin retiring in June
Current Treasurer/Tax Collector Brian Curtin confirmed last year he is stepping down from the position he has held for the past 42 years.
His retirement has been a topic of conversation since last August, when he halted his retirement plans after professing the time was not right with then-Town Administrator John Petrin retiring last April. Curtin wanted to ensure Burlington’s Town Government makeover at the administrative level wasn’t too overwhelmed with change.
Seeing that the turnover has been more seamless than expected, Curtin felt the time was right to retire on June 30, 2020, which marks the end of the fiscal year and will allow him to help Town Administrator Paul Sagarino and the Selectmen work on finding his replacement in the coming months.
“It has been a distinct honor to serve the residents of this great town,” voiced an emotional Curtin. “This is a difficult decision to leave the position I loved and enjoyed, but I am looking forward to spending more time with my family. However, I want to let the Selectmen know I am committed to helping find my replacement, and I will work on the Selection Committee, so the town can continue its run of great financial success.”
Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi praised Curtin for helping turn Burlington into what it is today.
“I cannot say thank you enough for the job you have done in this town. Forty-two years of hard work, and you are part of the reason the town is where it is today. You have always been humble and true to your word,” lauded Chair Morandi. “Whenever a helping hand was needed, you were always there.”
Town Administrator Sagarino spoke of Curtin’s genuine passion and love for the town he served for 42 years.
“I have never seen a person care more about the town than [Curtin]. All the decisions [Curtin] made were based on what was best for the town and its residents,” applauded Sagarino.
Curtin concluded, “There is no ‘I’ in team when it comes to our Town Government, and that is why Burlington is what it is today.”
Expect updates on the interview process for town treasurer/tax collector candidates in the coming months.
