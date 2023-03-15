BURLINGTON - Per request of the Department of Public Works (DPW), the Select Board approved an additional $250,000 for snow and ice deficit funding at its most recent meeting.
It should be noted this meeting took place on the Monday before Tuesday’s snowfall.
DPW Business Manager, Rachel Leonardo, briefed the Select Board that it has been a below-average winter for the town, including five storms and seven sanding events with a total accumulation of just under 20 inches. Thus far, the town has spent $350,000 including bringing in private contractors for four events.
Leonardo raised the point of inflation causing much of the budget. She noted in fiscal year 2020, the town was paying $45.90/ton for salt and $85/hr. for contractors. This current winter, sale is $70.47/ton and contractors are making $98/hr. on average.
“I recommend that the Select Board authorize an additional $250,000 for snow and ice operations for the remainder of the season,” requested Leonardo. “We usually ask for an additional $500,000 but it is not necessary this year, so the $250,000 would bring our budge total to $600,000.”
Using the sand and salt trucks to prep for icy conditions, in addition to the use of snow plows for the storms the town have experienced up until this point, played a large role in the funds being used.
Under Massachusetts general law, municipalities are allowed to operate snow and ice accounts in a deficit. The town’s fiscal year 2024 operating budgets, will reflect any deficit spending done this year. If this was not done, then officials would have to go to Town Meeting to seek an appropriation to fund the deficit.
The town always budgets for $350,000 in its annual operating budget, and the traditional request for additional funds is $500,000 but it was decided that $250,000 sufficed this winter.
The purpose of snow and ice deficit funding is to budget only $350,000 for snow and ice, but the town never wants to spend under $350,000 because that money will be lost if they do. Once it’s lost, the money can’t be reallocated due to it only being for snow and ice removal so the objective every year is to over-spend and go into this deficit every year so the money is not lost.
The Select Board unanimously approved the snow and ice account funding request for $250,000 leaving the total amount of snow and ice deficit funding at $600,000 in fiscal year 2024.
