BURLINGTON - The Planning Board approved four special permits revolving around chemical storage at 4 Burlington Woods Drive.
The property, which is accessibly by South Bedford Street and Burlington Mall Road, has transformed from an office building in 2016 to a life science use facility in 2022.
The building was completed in 2016 and special permits for a lab use were approved in 2018. The town of Burlington becomes a “Platinum MassBio Ready Community” in 2019 and the building subsequently is renovated for lab tenants in 2020, ultimately culminating in 4 Burlington Woods Drive being fully leased in 2022.
With life science laboratories on the property, the tenants and property owner (The Gutierrez Company) will use, store, and/or dispose of limited amounts of materials subject to the town’s hazardous and toxic materials/chemicals permit requirements. Each tenant in the building will be fully and solely responsible for the management and oversight of all materials and chemicals under their control, and will comply with all town bylaws and requirements, including obtaining all necessary permits and approvals as required.
The chemical storage areas will be confined inside the building except for the liquid nitrogen tanks which will be stored just outside the rear of the building and surrounded by a fence and bollards. Liquor nitrogen is not a flammable liquid, but the chemicals will be safe from the public.
The tenants reflect the diversity of greater Boston’s life sciences infrastructure: Ultivue, a biotechnology firm, leased 56,000 square-feet, Protagene, leased 26,00 square-feet both represented by Kevin Malloy at Avison Young and CANbridge, a biopharmaceutical company, leased 27,000 square-feet represented by Matt Daniels at JLL.
The Burlington property is owned by the Gutierrez Companies, a Burlington based firm that includes lab and office space in their area of expertise alongside their institutional real estate partner.
The complex is located within a fast-growing cluster of life science and technology companies and is easily accessible from Route 3 and Route 128/Interstate 95. The property offers high value to the tenants, including access to a talented life sciences employee base, onsite amenities, and close proximity to restaurants, hotels and entertainment. The building’s research and development spaces were fully customizable, making each leased space unique for the tenant and their needs.
Scott Weiss, vice president of development at The Gutierrez Company, pointed out to the Planning Board the importance of Burlington also being a destination to smaller life science companies, such as the three aforementioned tenants in 4 Burlington Woods Drive.
“These are some of the first non-big name life science companies to come to Burlington,” declared Weiss. “Each of these businesses came here because of all Burlington has to offer. They are helping establish the town as a life science company market and community where smaller such as companies can grow.”
Weiss referenced Moderna starting out in a situation similar to the three tenants in 4 Burlington Woods Drive, and now they’re a marquis life science brand in the world.
The Burlington Board of Health unanimously approved the proposal, so the Planning Board followed suit and ratified the four special permits.
