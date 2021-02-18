BURLINGTON – South American restaurant, Fogo de Chão, is continuing to finalize paperwork for the transfer process to receive Besito’s liquor license.
Besito, an upscale Mexican restaurant formerly located in the Burlington Mall, closed its doors in July 2018. Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse, will be locating in the Burlington Mall after earning unanimous approval for a special permit and site plan from the Planning Board in February 2020. Their location is expected to be in the former Sears building and they confirmed, in the past week, they anticipate opening in September.
The Board of Selectmen were recently informed that the transfer application for Besito’s liquor license is “nearing completion.”
Fogo de Chão is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in fire-roasting, high-quality meats using the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. Guests will be able to indulge in a wide variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors. The new location opening in the lower level Primark wing will offer house specialties, such as picanha sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye and land chops, seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables and much more.
“We are thrilled to welcome even more dining to our robust line up. Fogo de Chão will complement our multi-phase redevelopment which is currently transforming our shopping center. Dining additions like Fogo de Chão reinforce Burlington as a dining destination for customers from all over New England,” Justin Feldhouse, Burlington Mall general manager, said to the Daily Times.
Fogo de Chão is the first business to locate in the newly transformed portion of the mall where Sears once was housed. The mixed-use overhaul is racing towards completion, with the former Sears Auto Center building (know called The Village at Burlington Mall) already finished and occupied with tenants, such as Caffe Nero and Gyu-Kaku (Japanese barbecue), to name a few. In July 2018, the Planning Board authorized the transformation of the Sears portion of the campus into a multi-tenanted building designed to enhance the overall use and operation of the mall.
Fogo de Chão will be located along the northerly corner of the former Sears retail building underneath Primark. The Brazilian steakhouse will include 363 seats, 86 of which will be allocated for seasonal dining areas surrounding the building façade. This proposed operation and exterior modifications will support an interactive street-scape as a component of the design envisioned by the tenant and Simon Property Group (owner of Burlington Mall).
Before the pandemic, there were 43 Fogo de Chão restaurants in the United States, with only one other Massachusetts location in Boston’s Back Bay on Dartmouth Street. The Burlington Mall location will be the steakhouse’s second location in the Commonwealth.
COVID-19 has resulted in a “bit of a delay” in regards to the transfer process, the license transfer process has a “deal in place” and is “moving forward” with the transfer approval process in the coming months.
The liquor license transfer application is expected to be submitted to the selectmen by the start of summer, which is why the selectmen continued the public hearing for the liquor license transfer to the board’s meeting on April 26.
