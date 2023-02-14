BURLINGTON – The town’s Operation Access initiative to weed out handicap parking violators continues to accumulate enough funds through fines to support initiatives directly tied to the Disability Access Commission (DAC).
Operation Access has been in effect for over over six years and since its inception, plenty of tickets have been handed out to handicap parking violators. The total amount of funds accrued from handing out these tickers is currently $81,000. The financial results have been so plentiful that the funds earned through tickets and citations issued have allowed the DAC to financially supplement many helpful, useful initiatives for those who need it.
State law - Chapter 40, Section 22G, allows any city or town, which has accepted the necessary provisions, is authorized to allocate all funds received from fines assessed for violations of handicap parking in said city or town to the commission on disabilities. Funds so received shall be deposited by the city or town treasurer in a separate account and shall be used solely for the benefit of persons with disabilities.
The DAC continues to use the money towards handicap-related and general courtesy initiatives in town. The money amassed from handing out tickets has been allotted in a DAC handicap parking fine fund, which makes up all the money that is being used to fund various initiatives. The fines entail $200 for a ticket and $500 for the misuse of handicap placards.
Representatives from the DAC recently briefed the Select Board on the most recent request, funding Therapeutic Recreation Programs through the Burlington Recreation Department for $13,000. This request will be funded from the fines accrued courtesy of Operation Access. This round of initiatives are tied to the Burlington Recreation Department’s desire to provide programming for its Therapeutic Recreation Division.
As always, the Select Board had no problem approving the requests.
