BURLINGTON – Health insurance for elected officials may finally fall victim this year, thanks in large part to the impact of COVID-19 on the town’s fiscal year 2021 and 2022 budgets.
The matter of the town providing health insurance for part-time elected officials has been a pressing topic of conversation in the past decade. With COVID-19 forcing the town to make cuts in its budget, the Board of Selectmen generally feel this really could be the time to consider eliminating health insurance benefits for elected officials.
Town Treasurer/Tax Collector Gary Gianino presented the selectmen with a thorough run-down of current factors facing the program as well as the board’s options in terms of making a decision.
Current factors
When health insurance started to become more of a burden, some communities made the decision to ween elected officials off this option. One recent survey indicates that 15 to 25 percent of communities in Eastern Massachusetts still offer health insurance to elected officials.
Massachusetts General Law leaves the decision with the Board of Selectmen to make a determination as to policy on whether elected officials can receive health insurance.
Presently, as of March 1, 2021, 12 active elected officials and 3 retired officials are on the town’s health insurance or Medicare. The total cost to the town is approximately $191,000 for active elected officials and $23,000 for retired elected officials, totaling $214,000 which represents 1.54 percent of the total health insurance cost in the fiscal year 2021 town’s side of the Operating Budget equaling $14,472,730. Health insurance accounts for 9.6 percent of the projected fiscal year 2021 recurring expenditures. Eliminating health insurance would save the town $214,000.
Proponents and opponents of health insurance
Those advocating for the program cite that it is a small percentage of the total budget and that it is not a large expenditure. With a low stipend, the program makes it more attractive for people to run for elected office. The town currently budgets $21,850 for elected official stipends. Elected officials receive stipends between $100 to $1,500. Changes to these stipends have no occurred in at least 15 years.
Those against claim the cost of $7,000 to $22,000 per-person annually is not in proper proportion to the stipends that are paid. Appointed officials are not eligible for this benefit.
Employees that regularly work less than 20 hours per-week aren’t eligible.
Options
Gianino outlined the following options for the selectmen to discuss regarding what type of action can be taken:
- Leave existing program in place.
- Eliminate the eligibility of elected officials to receive health benefits.
- Grandfather existing elected officials and eliminate the eligibility of health insurance to newly elected officials.
- Change the existing benefit to a 50/50 split.
A majority of the selectmen agreed this should be the year to stop the health insurance place, as currently constituted.
“I am confident we can find qualified elected officials that will run for office without the need for health insurance,” advised Selectman Vice Chair Michael Runyan. “This is the time to get rid of health insurance. We need to find ways to make cuts in the budget for this year, so I am urging the Board of Selectmen to eliminate the benefit and grandfather existing elected officials currently receiving health insurance through the town.”
Runyan also reinforced the point about the provision that allows elected officials to provide documentation that they work at least 20 hours each week, qualifying them for health insurance.
“If there was ever a time to look at this, it is now,” professed Selectman James Tigges.
Selectman Bob Hogan, added, “It is one of those things that has been needed to be addressed for a long time.”
The consensus was to amass feedback from the Planning Board, then the selectmen will go from there. As a discussion item on the agenda, this will be a recurring topic in the coming weeks and months.
