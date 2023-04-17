BURLINGTON – The Burlington Police Department, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, conducted a reverse sting operation at a local hotel to target prostitution customers and made seven arrests as a result.
The following individuals were arrested and charged with sexual conduct for a fee: Pedram Riahi, 50, of Burlington; Kevin Duffy, 64, of Winchester; Narciso Melo, 40, of Bradford; Matthew Young-Thomas, 26, of Medford; Lawrence Liu, 54, of Medford; Chervens Saint Louis, 32, of Lowell; and Mayurkumar Patel, 25, of Boston.
On Wednesday, April 12, the Burlington Police Department worked in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations to conduct a reverse sting at a local hotel. A female officer posted ads on websites that are known for being a haven for advertisements offering sex for a fee.
Individuals who responded to the ads and appeared in person at the hotel were arrested. One of the individual was arraigned in Woburn District Court on Wednesday. The remaining six defendants will be arraigned on Friday.
The Burlington Police Department has conducted similar operations in the past, with a goal of stopping and preventing human trafficking and sex crimes in the Town of Burlington.
"I would like to thank Homeland Security Investigations for their support with this investigation. HSI has experts in human trafficking that help inform and support our investigations as we work to stop and prevent human trafficking and sex crimes in town," said Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne. "I congratulate the officers involved in this investigation on a job well done."
