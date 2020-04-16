BURLINGTON - While trying to conduct business as usual in a virtual setting, the Board of Selectmen voted to support numerous warrant articles being submitted by the Department of Public Works (DPW) for Town Meeting on Wednesday, June 10.
A total of 14 articles were discussed and only one was held off for a future vote of recommendation.
Most of the pricier budget requests drew the ire of the board because of the financial impacts COVID-19 might have on the town’s Operating Budget. This sentiment resulted in Selectman Michael Runyan and Selectman Nicholas Priest leaning towards a more fiscally conservative stance when it comes to big spending items on the warrant in June.
The one item on the DPW list that did not earn a spot on the Town Meeting warrant yet concerned the vehicle replacement program. The vehicles looking to be replaced include at 6500 Chevy Silverado and a backhoe. DPW Director John Sanchez revealed the Chevy is barely operational and an upgraded backhoe is needed to help supplement the town’s desired sidewalk program.
Selectman Runyan professed his hope to see the town take a “cautious approach” with fiscal matters, mainly due to the uncertainty facing many communities, including Burlington, as a result of the short-term and potential long-term damage done to local businesses.
“We have no clue where we are going to be financially with the COVID-19 impacts,” suggested Selectman Runyan. “I would rather be discretionary with our spending and handle some of our capital projects as bond issues.”
Town Administrator Paul Sagarino detailed he will be engaging in discussions with Ways & Means soon on what the town should do about the aforementioned financial queries, but he expressed confidence in having a “good budget in place” for Town Meeting, as he doesn’t anticipate any major overhauls to it, unless the COVID-19 impacts worsen the local economy.
“The impact COVID-19 is having on our local economy is not good, but we will continue to monitor the situation and give ourselves the ability to have a plan in case things do not recover as well as we hope,” avowed Sagarino. “Residents and all town departments would benefit knowing where we could make adjustments in the budget, if it is necessary.”
Sagarino pointed out the local meals tax and hotels tax are “getting pounded” right now because of the pandemic causing statewide closures to non-essential businesses, which has resulted in restaurants only able to run their businesses through take-out services. He did note the town’s “conservative budgeting process” provides some “room for error” in case of an emergency, so last-minute reductions and/or guideline revisions can occur under an emergency scenario.
Even with COVID-19 looming as a dark cloud over Burlington’s fiscal landscape, Town Accountant/Assistant Town Administrator John Danizio conveyed some good news to break through the clouds.
“If all the warrant items are approved, the town will still have $9 million left in Free Cash to spend,” Danizio enlightened. Free Cash is defined as the remaining, unrestricted funds from operations of the previous fiscal year. It is the result of collecting revenue in excess of estimates, expending less than what was appropriated and added to any unexpended Free Cash from the previous fiscal year.
That notion still wasn’t enough to deter the skeptical mindset of Selectmen Runyan and Priest, as both ended up being the only members to vote against the 13 other warrant articles. The vehicle replacement program item was not voted on and will likely be dealt with at a future selectmen meeting.
Notables heading to Town Meeting
- Culvert/stream cleaning/drainage repairs
- Facilities upgrade at Public Library
- Pine Haven Cemetery roof repair
- Town Hall generator replacement
- Vine Brook filter repair
- Francis Wyman pump station design
- Road and parking lot construction (portions of Marshall Simonds Middle School and Human Services Building parking lots)
- Transfer from Water Stabilization Fund
- Massachusetts Water Resources Authority construction for the community to become an official, connected member (requesting to begin Phase II earlier than anticipated)
May Town Meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center.
