BURLINGTON - Even when a pandemic is squeezing the life out of America’s economy, Burlington’s financial status remains healthy and strong (for now).
The Board of Selectmen were pleased to hear that the competitive bids received from the most recent lot of bond anticipation notes have resulted in the town of Burlington again finding itself in an accommodating financial situation.
Town Treasurer Brian Curtin confirmed the bond anticipation note bids were for $20,910,000 million in bonds. Out of seven bidders, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., of Boston, was the winning bidder for the bonds. The average interest rate was 2.2 percent, which is the lowest Curtin has ever seen for bond anticipation notes in his 40+ years as treasurer in Burlington.
“The 2.2 percent average interest rate was the lowest in the town’s history for financing a project of this magnitude,” admitted Curtin.
The seven bids on the bond anticipation notes revolved around funding the first phase of the new Department of Public Works and Recreation Department facility on Meadow Road ($16.5 million).
Prior to the sale, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, a municipal bond credit rating agency, confirmed the town's long-term rating of “MA,” the highest ratings attainable. Concurrently, Standard and Poor's assigned the “MA” rating to the bonds and 'SP-1+' to the notes, the highest long and short-term ratings attainable. With the continued solid financial standing, Standard & Poor’s again rated Burlington with a “AAA” credit rating, which is the highest possible credit rating.
With a “AAA” rating for the seventh year in a row, Standard & Poor's cited the town's very strong economy, strong management conditions with good policies, strong budgetary performance with an operating surplus in the general fund and balanced operating results at the total governmental fund level, very strong budgetary flexibility, very strong liquidity, and strong debt and contingent liabilities position as positive factors.
“This is all good news for the town of Burlington and its management,” encouraged Curtin. “The town continues to be in such great financial condition that we are able to maintain and continue our ‘AAA’ credit rating, which helps lower the cost of borrowing this amount of money [for bond anticipation notes]. We are doing very well here compared to many other communities, especially in light of what is going on with the pandemic”
Curtin briefed the selectmen on more good news, pertaining to the refinancing sale of three pervious bond issues the town had that were outstanding. This action resulted in another very favorable interest rate of 1.69 percent and an annual savings of $826,399. The life of these bond issues has been reduced to seven years, so the town will be saving “quite a bit” on the bonds.
“This is great news for the town and I am very happy to report it,” beamed Curtin. “We have been so blessed to have these financial professionals working for the town and the businesses that make Burlington what it is. Even with COVID-19, 90 percent of the business taxes have been paid.”
Selectman Michael Runyan encapsulated the board’s positive viewpoint on this welcome news.
“Thanks to our financial and management teams, and Ways & Means,” he praised. “They are really managing things well and keeping a ‘AAA’ rating for seven years in a row. It keeps our interest rates low.”
It was quite a night for Curtin, who is retiring from his treasurer position on June 30 but will be spending his free time as the newest member of the Housing Authority after the selectmen and Housing Authority voted him into the open seat at the beginning of the meeting as a joint committee. Curtin outlasted one other finalist. Gary Gianino was appointed town treasurer on March 23; a role he will assume after Curtin’s last day on June 30.
The selectmen were ecstatic to see Curtin go out on a high note as treasurer with the aforementioned record bond anticipation notes.
“What a way to go out,” grinned Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi. “I would love to know how much money you saved us [in the last 40+ years].”
Curtin graciously thanked his colleagues in town throughout the bond anticipation notes portion of the agenda, but he reassured the board they made the right decision in appointing Gianino.
“It is still going to be very challenging economically with COVID-19, but you guys have picked a great person to replace me in [Gianino], who is very qualified to fill my shoes,” insisted Curtin.
The selectmen unanimously approved the bond anticipation notes as presented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.