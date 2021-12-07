BURLINGTON - Two special permits are in front of the Planning Board for the purpose of transforming 10 Corporate Drive into a life science use.
The Corporate Drive Campus, off Cambridge Street, and the specific site in question are part of the Burlington Corporate Center Planned Development District, which was enacted in the late 1980s (Corporate Drive PDD) and subsequently amended by Town Meeting. The Corporate Drive PDD was the first planned development district in Burlington.
The 10 Corporate Drive site sits on the corner of the road, next to L’Andana.
The Gutierrez Company, owner of the property, recently went in front of the Planning Board to continue discussions for two special permit hearings. The objective is to change the existing use from “office” to “light manufacturing” and “laboratory use including such activities as research in the fields of biology, electronics, chemistry, etc.” This is a recurring theme and effort of property owners in Burlington attempting to accommodate the growing life science industry demand.
There is only a change in uses being sought, as no exterior site modifications are being proposed.
Local attorney Robert Buckley, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing The Gutierrez Company, conveyed an important piece of information, that the Board of Health unanimously supported the project with conditions, and now the applicant is hoping to complete the purchase of 10 Corporate Drive after the planners vote on these two special permits.
“The applicant is seeking to go to the marketplace with this building that has a special permit for this type of small manufacturing prototype use,” Buckley explained. “Without these permits, my client is at a severe disadvantage when trying to attract users.”
Once The Gutierrez Company officially purchases the building, they will then confirm a tenant after sending it out to market. The applicant has had recent success completing such an endeavor. In May 2019, they converted a Burlington Woods Drive property into a laboratory use for Burlington BioCenter.
“Just like Burlington BioCenter, a tremendous investment will be made inside the Corporate Drive building,” stated Scott Weiss, of The Gutierrez Company. “Any tenant that occupies the building will have ample storage space inside the building for chemical and hazardous materials.”
Planning Director Kristin Kassner declared she doesn’t have “any concern” with this use, especially after they earned a decisive approval from the Board of Health.
Abutting residents
Planning Board member Joseph Impemba disclosed he has been inundated with inquiries from abutting residents, primarily expressing concerns about a life science use basically in the middle of many residences. There is a 400-unit complex on Corporate Drive, as well as residential dwellings on Rita Avenue and Maple Ridge which all surround 10 Corporate Drive from short and intermediate distances.
“A lot of residents have concerns about this, as it abuts many residential properties,” Impemba remarked. “They have asked me questions I do not have answers to because we do not know the tenant. I prefer knowing who the tenant will be before voting on a special permit.”
Board member Barbara L’Heureux countered that she is comfortable supporting this after speaking to Dr. Ed Weiner, chair of the Burlington Board of Health.
“[Weiner] assured me that the Board of Health has looked very carefully at this request and are very confident in their decision to allow it. They are also quite confident they can assure the safety of all the neighbors,” she stated. “When a tenant is selected, they will still have to go before the Board of Health for a formal approval and residents can attend.”
L’Heureux noted no residents appeared when The Gutierrez was in front of the Board of Health, where they earned unanimous approval for this project.
The Board of Health confirmed they are adding a new employee to help specifically with life science proposals seeking to locate in Burlington.
“Knowing this, I have a lot of faith in our Board of Health,” added L’Heureux.
Some further back and forth took place amongst the planners, applicant and one resident who spoke out against the proposal.
Since only five board member were in attendance and some safety concerns remain, the hearings were continued to the board’s Jan. 6 meeting.
