BURLINGTON - School officials briefly discussed the operating budget overview for the upcoming fiscal year.
The budget calendar officially begins Feb. 28 and School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti revealed the School Department is going to construct a budget around a 3.75 percent guideline increase from the last fiscal year operating budget. This guideline is determined by the town administration and Ways & Means.
Dr. Conti mentioned the budget requests from each school/grade section have been returned with standard requests primarily targeting more staffing.
“As is typical, we have many more requests for positions than we will be able to fill,” stated Dr. Conti.
These budget requests have been structured as 3-year plans for each the pre-k, elementary, middle school, and high school levels of the district.
Though further details were not available at the time of this meeting, last Tuesday night, the expectation is to provide the School Committee with more concrete information by their next meeting on Feb. 28.
School Committee member Martha Simon emphasized her hope to see more diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) positions added throughout the district.
“We need to keep our values prioritized and ensure the needs of our teachers and students are met,” declared Simon.
Expect updates on this matter at the committee’s next meeting on Feb. 28.
