BURLINGTON – The former Besito space in Burlington Mall could soon have a new tenant.
This means that the liquor license, still owned by Besito, will have a new owner. Besito has been closed since July 2019 and the Mall has been looking for a tenant ever since.
Local attorney Mark Vaughan, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing Simon Property Group (owner of Burlington Mall), recently informed the Board of Selectmen that the liquor license in question is currently “under negotiation” with a tenant who has been identified for the former Besito location.
“The lease for the former Besito space is being finalized,” revealed Vaughan. “All I can tell you is the new tenant is expected to utilize the exact same square-footage space that Besito used.”
Vaughan reiterated he is not in a position to disclose the name of the new restaurant expected to move into the Besito space, as the formal process makes it mandatory for him to wait until the lease is officially signed.
Looking at the Planning Board’s website, no applications for a new restaurant have been filed yet, but Vaughan confirmed the matter is likely to be in front of the planners in December. If that is the case, the liquor license transfer from Besito to the hopeful tenant won’t occur until after the Planning Board approves the necessary site plan and/or special permits.
The Selectmen voted to continue the liquor license hearing until its meeting on Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.