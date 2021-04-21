BURLINGTON – A new concept on the Burlington Mall property will allow patrons to grill their own food at the table while consuming beer and wine.
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ recently earned unanimous approval from the Board of Selectmen for a new wine and malt license. In September 2019, the business received formal ratification from the Planning Board for a special permit, allowing them to occupy a portion of The Village at Burlington Mall, which is the former Seats Tire and Battery site that runs along Middlesex Turnpike.
The restaurant was originally hoping to open last May, but COVID-19 changed their plans, so now they plan to open by June.
The concept offers a unique dining experience by providing specially designed in-table roasters for customers to cook individual cuts of food delivered by the wait staff. The roaster systems are designed to vent smoke through forced air openings built into the roaster, which reduces the amount of smoke and odor emitted in the restaurant.
This idea, which originated in Japan, has successfully expanded across the United States with three currently operating in Massachusetts, including Brookline, Boston (South Bay), and Cambridge (Harvard Square). The Burlington facility will include interior seating for 102 patrons with no exterior seating.
Local attorney Mark Vaughan, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, briefed the selectmen on the eatery’s background and menu items.
Customers can choose to grill their own food on built-in charcoal grills, which suck smoke beneath the table. Staff members assist diners as needed and share cooking times for every grill item. The approach is adapted from Korean barbecue.
On the menu, expect to see items like salmon bibimbap, Japanese fried chicken, Kobe style ribeye steak, lamb chops, BBQ scallops, spicy pork, noodles, rice, salad, soup and premium BBQ beef.
Grill options are copious. Patrons can choose from set menus in a variety of sizes, combinations and prices. Some of the items include miso soup, salad, rice, edamame, marinated skirt steak, marinated kalbi rib meat, spicy yaki shabu beef and garlic shrimp.
The applicant made it a point to confirm that safety is a top priority in their restaurants, referencing the company has never had an incident with the in-table roasters.
When asked why they wanted to come to Burlington, Vaughan professed, “They want to be a part of the energetic atmosphere in Burlington.”
The selectmen unanimously approved the wine and malt license.
