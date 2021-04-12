BURLINGTON - Burlington High School went remote again as parents and students received word over the weekend of 10 new cases of COVID-19.
Dr. Eric Conti, the Superintendent of Burlington Public Schools, made the announcement on the Burlington schools website, as well as informing Burlington-area and Boston television networks on Sunday.
The high school will remain remote through the April vacation week.
Dr. Conti stressed the frustration in meeting the new challenge but said it had to be done recognizing the number hit 130 students in quarantine in just a few days.
The full text of Dr. Conti’s message on Sunday is as follows:
“This message is going out to all families and staff but the decision impacts only those connected to Burlington High School. Over the last week we have seen 10 cases of COVID-19 impacting Burlington High School students. Prior to last week, we only had 25 cases at BHS all year. This rise in cases has also caused the number of students on quarantine to grow to 130 in just a few days. Given this dramatic upward trend, we will be moving Burlington High School to remote learning for all students for the week of April 12. All athletic practices and games will be canceled next week as well. More details will be forthcoming from the athletic director. Given that the week of April 19 is spring break, we will delay the full return of the high school or the combining of the cohorts until Monday, May 3 in case our high school numbers continue to rise. Please remember that the pandemic is not over and that there are more contagious variants of the virus in our area. Please practice caution over spring break and I would encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as you are able.”
Some 1,000 students are affected and all schools in Massachusetts are awaiting word from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on the full return of in-person instruction. Two-weeks-notice has been the most discussed at the state level.
