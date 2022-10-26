BURLINGTON - Route 3A may finally have some definition and certainly with have improvements, as part of the planned resurfacing and roadway improvements put forth by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
Route 3A, otherwise known as Cambridge Street in Burlington, is a state-owned road so maintenance and alterations are under the purview of MassDOT.
The biggest change consists of making Route 3A officially (finally!) two lanes, instead of the undetermined road structure it is today, which is technically four lanes (two on each side of the road). Bike lanes will be included on either side of the road, as well as new signs and crosswalks with increasing pedestrian activity being a primary focus of the plans.
Peter Wroblewski, P.E., senior civil engineer at Howard Stein Hudson, representing MassDOT, presented the plans to the Select Board this past Monday night. He further detailed a buffer will be installed between the new sidewalks and bike lane, assuring no further traffic restriction will result from the narrowed lanes.
“We did traffic studies, vehicle counts and ensured as much as possible, to a degree, that we will not be increasing travel times, or slowing down traffic,” stated Wroblewski. “Route 3A will become safer.”
On Nov. 17, MassDOT will hold a public information meeting virtually on Zoom. The session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and anyone can be a part of it.
Town officials called the expected work, “long-awaited” after years of complaints.
“This is long overdue,” said Town Administrator Paul Sagarino. “Everyone is familiar with all the complaints we get about [Route 3A].
Despite Wroblewski’s notion of no traffic impacts, the Select Board expressed hesitation at the notion of narrowing Route 3A to one lane on each side, worrying about traffic build-up.
Select Board member Michael Espejo admitted residents will be “skeptical” of no further traffic impacts resulting from such a large conversion of the roadway. Wroblewski confirmed he will provide the final functionality design report to the Select Board so they can review the traffic notes, themselves.
MassDOT anticipates construction to start in May/June 2023.
