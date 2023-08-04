BURLINGTON - Local residents will have a new option for advanced medical aesthetic treatments. medspa810 will open its doors on Monday, Aug. 7 at their new facility at 6 Wayside Road, Unit 6R, in the Wayside Shopping Center.
medspa810 is an Aesthetic Treatment Center offering the newest skin care technology in the market today.
Services offered at medspa810 include injectables, laser hair removal, cool sculpting, and hydrofacials among others. All services are provided by licensed Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and Aestheticians who have all received extensive training in their field.
Anyone looking for smoothing of fine lines, improving acne scars, weight reduction, and glowing youthful skin medspa810 is here for you. We take pride in our ability to innovate and deliver highly advanced beauty and wellness treatments and products.
They are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Schedule a free prescriptive consultation today and visit their website at www.medspa810.com or call to book an appointment at (508) 408-8100.
Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for their newest specials and services.
- www.instagram.com/medspa810/
