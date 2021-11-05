BURLINGTON - O’Reilly Auto Parts earned unanimous approval from the Planning Board last night to locate in the former Burlington Auto Supply building at 207 Cambridge Street.
Three special permits and one site plan were firmly supported by the planners after several months of back-and-forth.
As a whole, the project will allow for the renovation of the existing demised space, ultimately providing a business for the retail sale of automotive parts and used oil fluid recycling. There will be no addition to the building’s footprint.
New HVAC plumbing, and partitions are included in the proposed design, as well as the replacement of certain exterior doors, new dumpster, dumpster pad, and dumpster enclosure with fencing.
The last business to occupy the expansive building was Burlington Auto Supply, which recently closed permanently.
Some of the products sold at O’Reilly Auto Parts include auto accessories, air conditioning and heating, alternators and starters, battery and accessories, bearing and seals belts and hoses, brakes, detailing, engine sensors and emissions, filters, fuel delivery, marine and boat, paint and body, and tire and wheel, among many other items.
Earlier this year, the planners participated in a site walk at 207 Cambridge Street and came to the conclusion the site plan for this property hasn’t been updated since 1992 and certainly needs to be addressed before this proposal goes any further.
O’Reilly Auto Parts, which is doing business in front the planners as Phase Zero Design, is expecting to maintain the existing brick facade on the exterior of the building and add Eldorado Stone, as well as gooseneck lighting. These aesthetic features are in accordance with the Town Center Overlay District, calling for more pedestrian connectivity, Victorian lighting, and green-space.
Adhering to the board’s wishes, the applicant’s landscaping plan consists of green-space along Cambridge Street, trees, and vegetation around the new drainage basin with arborvitae and maple trees. The final site plan also includes the erection of an acoustical wall to mitigate any noise impacting the nearby residential neighborhood.
The renderings revealed a new sidewalk and grass running along the Cambridge Street front-end of the building. On the right side of the building, there were trees and arborvitae shown (if someone is looking at the building from Cambridge Street).
The board expressed satisfaction in the end-result, especially compared to the original proposal.
“I think the front looks nice with the green expanse added along Cambridge Street,” praised Planning Board member Paul Raymond. “It is in-line with what we want commercial properties to look like in our Town Center overlay district.”
Board member Barbara L’Heureux believes O’Reilly Auto Parts is going to be an “exciting addition” to the town.
O’Reilly Auto Parts and the property owner received recognition from the planners for collaborating with the Planning Staff and ending up with the best possible plan.
“I would like to thank [O’Reilly Auto Parts] and the property owner for working with us and getting this proposal to this point. It has come a long way,” professed board member Michael Espejo.
The board unanimously approved the proposal. Construction is expected to finish early next year.
