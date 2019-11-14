BURLINGTON – Popular salad chain Sweetgreen will soon be opening its doors in Burlington.
At a recent meeting, the Planning Board unanimously approved a special permit for the new eatery to occupy space in the Burlington Village, also known as the former Sears Auto Center on the Burlington Mall campus.
Sweetgreen was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from Georgetown University's undergraduate business school. Sweetgreen's corporate headquarters moved to the Los Angeles area from Washington, D.C. in 2016. As of October 2017, it had 77 stores in operation across the United States, in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, and the District of Columbia. The company has over 3,500 employees.
The Burlington Village location will have outdoor seasonal patio dining with 16 seats. In total, the establishment will provide seating for 40 patrons.
Jamie McGlinchey, of Sweetgreen, talked to the planners about the restaurant’s healthy theme.
“Our objective is to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food,” declared McGlinchey, noting all the food is created from scratch every day and there is no grilling, only baking.
The planners were very pleased with the proposal, so the board unanimously approved the special permit. Sweetgreen is expected to open in the coming months.
