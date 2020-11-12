BURLINGTON - The new wooden floor for the Burlington High School (BHS) John Vanella Gym was expected to be completed by the start of September, but there was another hiccup in the process.
Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for Burlington Public Schools, told the School Committee that the most recent “small snag” with the floor revolves around the insurance company declaring the “claim got a little expensive” on their end. As a result, the insurance company had to “put a hold on it” while they had an adjustor and engineer come back to the damaged floor to reevaluate the scene.
“They do not have a problem with the repair work expectations and information we submitted, so I do not anticipate any issues,” explained Cunha. “We just need the insurance company to give another approval, then they will give notice to proceed with the construction.”
This most recent hang-up is on top of what was found underneath the floor one month ago. The concrete located underneath the floor is holding water, so the company set to install the new wooden floor wouldn’t warranty it unless the necessary insurance precautions are conducted. A layer of epoxy will be needed to keep the water vapor from coming in. Officials went through the insurance company to see if the additional costs are covered, and the insurance company approved the claim.
The wood for the new floor was recently dropped off and has been sitting at BHS, but the process to install the needed water vapor barrier and epoxy coating had pushed back the floor installation process by several weeks, which has been extended even longer because of the insurance claim process. The barrier and epoxy coating has been delivered.
The Vanella Gym floor was flooded this past May, thanks to the 45 year-old HVAC system at BHS springing a leak that caused much of the lower level of the building to go underwater.
On the morning of Saturday, May 9, BHS Principal Mark Sullivan visited the school to complete an errand, when he noticed water was leaking from the ceiling, which was due to a copper pipe bursting in one of the penthouse systems on the roof.
There was up to five or six inches of water in the John Vanella Gymnasium, resulting in the wooden floor being declared ruined. The worst of the flooding was in the Vanella Gym, as most of the water ended up there.
This unfortunate event is no surprise to school officials. The HVAC system at BHS is over 45 years old and continues to have long-standing issues that the School Committee has tried to remedy through the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s (MSBA) funding system, but to no avail. School officials sent the project to the MSBA as its lone statement of interest submission eight straight years, and it was rejected every single year, which is why this year’s submission has changed the district’s focus to building a new elementary school to address capacity issues at the Fox Hill and Pine Glen Elementary Schools.
