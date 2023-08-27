BURLINGTON - Students should have no issues finding a seat on the bus starting on the first day of school, Aug. 30.
The School Committee was recently informed that all the revised bus routes have been confirmed for the start of school, and parents can find the routes at burlingtonpublicschools.org under “Transportation & Bus Schedules."
The new routes reflect a survey that was filled out by parents of students, declaring whether or not they want their kids riding the bus this upcoming school year.
The administration sent out the surveys on May 24 and almost half were returned by the end-date of June 22. There were 1,214 responses from individual families, accounting for 1,923 students.
The results confirmed 246 students will not be taking the bus as of Aug. 30. This mean 1,677 kids still plan on taking the bus, which includes an approximate total of 3,200 students planning on riding the bus this upcoming school year.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti detailed typically the administration asks the bus companies to include every student, even the ones who end up choosing not to ride the bus, and officials make adjustments after the first couple weeks of school. The above-mentioned survey process is a change to the standard, so school officials started with adjustments first.
He did acknowledge there will always be a seat for every student, whether they decide to take the bus now or later.
“If your life situation changes, we have room for everybody,” stated Dr. Conti. “We can get the bus stops and routes more defined earlier, if we have better information.”
Trombly Motor Coach Service is in its final year with Burlington Public Schools, and they currently have 18 buses and 22 bus drivers (fully staffed), including a 90 percent return rate on bus drivers from last year.
“We are hoping the routes will be more streamlined now that we got information out there earlier,” stated Burlington School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “We will see how we do in the first two weeks and report back with feedback.”
One change in the classroom pertains to the undesirable but necessary plan to change the start-time at Burlington High School (BHS) to 8:40 a.m. so it will match the start of school at Francis Wyman Elementary School. That tier of buses servers BHS and Francis Wyman.
“We have noticed an uptick in traffic during those bus route times in the morning,” Cunha said of mad rush that is Burlington from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. “There is only 20-22 minute intervals between the bus tiers.
Trombly Motor Coach Service’s fleet of buses consists of 18 large passenger buses for general education and includes options for specialized transportation entailing passenger buses of 35 people. The 18 buses are utilized in three tiers (Marshall Simonds Middle School; elementary schools; Burlington High School).
The focal point of the problem is the Burlington High School tier, which is arriving approximately nine minutes late so those students using the bus are unable to make it to homeroom by the 8:30 a.m. start-time.
With the buses coming in by 8:40 a.m., the school administration proposed pushing back the start of school at Burlington High School by 10 minutes, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. This results in end-of-school bell ringing at 3:10 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.
