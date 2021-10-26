BURLINGTON - O’Reilly Auto Parts recently presented the Planning Board with detailed renderings of its proposed landscaping plan for the former Burlington Auto Supply location at 207 Cambridge Street.
The conversation last Thursday night helped the special permit and site plan processes move forward.
As a whole, the project would allow for the renovation of the existing demised space, ultimately providing a business for the retail sale of automotive parts and used oil fluid recycling. There will be no addition to the building’s footprint.
New HVAC plumbing, and partitions are included in the proposed design, as well as the replacement of certain exterior doors, new dumpster, dumpster pad, and dumpster enclosure with fencing.
The last business to occupy the expansive building was Burlington Auto Supply, which recently closed permanently.
Some of the products sold at O’Reilly Auto Parts include auto accessories, air conditioning and heating, alternators and starters, battery and accessories, bearing and seals belts and hoses, brakes, detailing, engine sensors and emissions, filters, fuel delivery, marine and boat, paint and body, and tire and wheel, among many other items.
Earlier this year, the planners participated in a site walk at 207 Cambridge Street and came to the conclusion the site plan for this property hasn’t been updated since 1992 and certainly needs to be addressed before this proposal goes any further.
O’Reilly Auto Parts, which is doing business in front the planners as Phase Zero Design, is expecting to maintain the existing brick facade on the exterior of the building and add Eldorado Stone, as well as gooseneck lighting. These aesthetic features are in accordance with the Town Center Overlay District, calling for more pedestrian connectivity, Victorian lighting, and green-space.
Adhering to the board’s wishes, the applicant presented a draft landscaping plan for the site, which included green-space along Cambridge Street, trees, and vegetation around the new drainage basin with a row of Arborvitae trees.
The renderings revealed a new sidewalk and grass running along the Cambridge Street front-end of the building. On the right side of the building, there were trees and arborvitae shown (if someone is looking at the building from Cambridge Street).
Planning Board member Barbara L’Heureux reiterated her notion to see some more landscaping and trees added to the overwhelmingly impervious surfaced site, suggesting the cement-laden property needs to be “softened up” even more with islands including trees to break up the pavements. Other members also recommended alleviating the speeding cut-through traffic that exists in the expansive parking lot by adding speed-bumps.
Board member Joseph Impemba commented on what is ostensibly the front door of the building, facing Cambridge Street, which isn’t truly a main front door to the building and is rather just an emergency exit. In front of this door, there are parking spaces. The planners found this parking area superfluous because it sits quite a distance from the actually entry door located on the side of the building, facing Terry Avenue. Impemba and other board members urged the applicant to remove those parking spaces and replace it with more green-space.
Overall, the planners recognized the landscaping plan is “much better” than what was originally proposed.
Other aesthetic improvements brought forth by the planners included possibly extending the building’s awning, adding more green-space to the Terry Avenue side of the building on the left side and livening up the doors by making them any color but gray.
The board continued this matter to its next meeting on Nov. 4.
