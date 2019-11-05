BURLINGTON - Kohl’s on Lexington Street was recently granted permission by the Board of Selectmen to utilize the 24-hour special license that allows businesses to temporarily stay open overnight Burlington.
By a unanimous vote, the Selectmen approved a request that will allow Kohl’s to operate from 1 a.m. to 1 a.m. on the dates of Dec. 22, 23, and 24. One Dec. 24, they will remain open until 6 p.m.
The store’s regular hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
This is the fifth year in a row Kohl’s has received this license and they remain the only business in town to ever request it. There have been no issues since Kohl’s started requesting to stay open later, and no police detail has ever been needed.
24-hour special license refresher
Town Meeting approved the 24-hour special license for retailers in May 2014. Under the 24-hour bylaw, each store will have to apply for a special permit for a temporary license to stay open for a certain amount of time. Each business is only limited to one temporary license per year. The licenses will only be valid for 30 calendar days annually. A police detail will be funded by the retail business.
This additional language to the license bylaw takes into consideration all businesses wanting to extend its normal hours of operation into the overnight hours.
This initiative stemmed from one of the larger retailers in Burlington asking to stay open overnight two years ago during the holiday season, and the town initially said no because the community was not geared to having retailers stay open for 24 hours. However, it was quickly realized that the town had no grounds to stand on in regards to not allowing a retailer to stay open overnight if they chose to do so.
This circumstance was simply because the town of Burlington had no guidelines or bylaw in place for a situation like this, which left the town in a compromised position in terms of security and safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.