BURLINGTON - The former Cambridge Savings Bank in Burlington town center may soon become a smoke shop for tobacco products, but it may not end up as originally intended.
Smiral Patel, the business owner and applicant for the proposed Burlington Smoke Shop, recently went before the Planning Board seeking approval for a special permit.
The space is located in a retail strip of tenants that include a yoga shop, ice cream shop, and karate studio. It most recently housed Cambridge Savings Bank, but has been vacant for two and a half years. The site is in a General Business zoning district and is also in the Center Business District Overlay, requiring a special permit for this type of use at the Cambridge Street property. The use is under the purview of both business districts.
Patel has experience in the retail business, as he owns and operates a convenience store in Billerica (Turnpike Market, 509 Middlesex Turnpike) and also recently opened the Beverly Smoke Shop on Rantoul Street in Beverly, MA.
As noted multiple times during the meeting, the smoke shop would only supply tobacco-related products and supplies, including cigars and various glass pipes for consuming.
The planners initially were not thrilled about a smoke shop potentially locating at the 2,300 square-foot property, expressing concerns about the type of patrons, specifically youngsters, that flood that area with the ice cream shop and karate studio next-door.
“My concern is what is located around the property,” stated Planning Board Chair Brenda Rappaport. “I do not want to walk by with my child and see a hookah in the window.”
Local attorney Thomas Murphy, Jr., of Shea, Murphy & Gulde, P.C., representing Burlington Smoke Shop Inc. stressed Patel’s ethically sound business background in regards to his other shops in Billerica and Beverly.
“It is a legitimate retail store that is permitted under the bylaws,” Murphy declared. “[Patel] is not here to offend anyone, or do anything that is untoward to the community. He is trying to make a living.”
Moving on to the aesthetic component of the former Cambridge Savings Bank, the property, as is, fits in nicely with the the Center Business District Overlay’s new tenant expectations with its brick facade and colonial architectural decor. However, the planners prefer the property be more “discreet” in terms of tinting the already somewhat tinted windows even darker and putting up signage that isn’t too loud and obnoxious.
As Chair Rappaport said, “We need to make it discreet because it is a smoke shop, not an ice cream shop. The focus is on keeping our town center classy.”
Patel’s policy requires visitors to his smoke shop be at least 21 years of age, or they cannot enter the premises. Customers need to be buzzed in through the front door, then identification is immediately checked and confirmed.
Planning Board member Barbara L’Heureux stood firm on his stance that this use “provides no community benefit” and reiterated there are already two smoke shops in Burlington.
“The problem is this would be located next to an ice cream shop where kids hand out,” L’Heureux reminded.
Murphy advocated that even though there are already two smoke shops in town, “It is important to have diversity in these services. If there was not a demand for it, my client would not be spending money to open there.”
Still hesitant, several board members came out and said they would not support the proposed use as is, but Chair Rappaport noted if it was just a business that sold cigars and not glassware, she would not be opposed.
Letting that notion sink in, the applicant relented and seemed open to the idea of modifying the use.
“If there is a sentiment to modify the use to some degree that might make the board comfortable, we can reinstitute the discussion when we come back next time,” declared Murphy.
Going from a likely vote of opposition or withdrawal, the applicant and planners found ground for a compromise when considering modifying the use. With a re-working of the proposal. the planners voted to continue this matter to its next meeting on April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.