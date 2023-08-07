BURLINGTON - Fried chicken lovers rejoice, because Yas Chicken was recently approved to open in Burlington on Middlesex Turnpike.
The Planning Board approved a special permit last Thursday night.
The premises Yas Chicken will occupy is the former Qdoba space at 90 Middlesex Turnpike.
Featuring three kinds of fries (regular, truffle, and parmesan) along with standard chicken fare like wings and tenders — the house “YAS” sauce only comes on the tenders — Yas Chicken is sure to have something for everyone.
Feeling fancier than a wing and fry order? Get your hands on one of Yas Chicken’s fun sandwiches like the Mac Zaddy or The Suffering, featuring truffle mac and cheese and “extremely spicy” homemade sauce respectively.
The business is known for its value in respect to its quality, portions and low prices.
The scope of work on the former Qdoba site will be limited to cosmetic interior changes (painting and brand decor), upgrading furniture (chairs, tables, seating areas), and installing new light fixtures.
No definitive opening date was confirmed, but the tentative plan is to be open for business by the end of this year.
