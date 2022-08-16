BURLINGTON - As drought conditions worsen, town officials continue to take drastic measures.
At the Select Board meeting last night, Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez asked the board to approve several alterations to the current outdoor watering ban that has been in effect since the start of summer. The Select Board unanimously approved the revisions.
“Our current water restrictions are finally working for us, but we need to tweak things as we continue to struggle to meet demands in town,” explained Sanchez. “But with [new DPW hires], we would be able to weather the storm, hopefully.”
These tweaks include no watering the lawns by any means, including handheld hose. Gardens and plants can still be watered.
Also, the town usually permits watering for new lawns in September, but now there are no exemptions for the installation of new sod, seeding, and/or landscaping, unless it is related to new construction/additions.
“Try not to decide to have a new lawn this fall,” advised Sanchez.
There was talk during the meeting about potentially increasing the fines for outdoor watering ban violators. Town Administrator Paul Sagarino will confer with other communities regarding their tiered fine structure. Town counsel is expected to provide further insight to the board as to the exactly amount they can raise the fines to.
These water conservation measures apply to all residential and commercial properties
3rd Step: Significant Drought – Full Outdoor Watering Restriction on all non-essential watering
- Outdoor watering restrictions consist of:
• No watering of lawns by any means
- The following uses are permitted:
• Watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plantings by means of a hand-held hose only, will be allowed before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
• To meet core functions of a business or commercial activity
• Applying necessary surface treatments (aka washing exterior surfaces) such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement, or cement.
- Penalties:
According to the Town Bylaws Section 5.4 the Town, through its Select Board, may declare a State of Water Conservation. Section 5.9 states the Penalties for violating the Water Restriction are:
• Any person violating shall be issued a warning for the first violation, shall be liable to the Town in the amount of $50 for the second violation, and $100 for each subsequent violation thereafter.
• These fines are non-criminal disposition.
• For new construction without a Certificate of Occupancy, where they continue to irrigate after receiving warnings, the Select Board authorizes the shutting off of water to the violator’s premise.
- Lawn Exemptions:
• No exemptions for the installation of new sod, seeding and/or landscaping, unless it’s related to new constructions/additions. Limited to 4 hours per day and no watering between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For those who would like more information about the State’s drought declaration, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/news/significant-drought-declared-for-southeast-and-northeast-regions-in-ma
