BURLINGTON - Whitsons trial run as the school district’s food vendor has gone well enough for the district to receive an estimated $46,967 reimbursement since the food vendor took over in March.
Earlier this early, Whitsons had the highest ratings and best reviews when being evaluated by school officials, so they were selected over Aramark and Fresh Picks Cafe.
Whitsons took over and oversaw the role of what the former food service director did for the last 24 years.
Maybe the biggest benefit of partnering with this food service management company is the ability to write a contract guaranteeing a “break-even/profit” each fiscal year for the school lunch budget.
“If we are not at a profit or break-even margin at the end of the year, then [the food service management company] would be required to cut us a check,” explained School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti.
Since then, it was confirmed that after additional reimbursements since February that can be anticipated, the beginning balance when Whitsons started, then the revenue and expenses, the district will have an additional $46,967.
Though the reimbursement rate was originally expected to be $90,000, it was pro-rated baed on the day Whitsons started. The final numbers
Since the $46,967 is technically an estimate at this point, school officials confirmed they’ll know the final numbers likely one or two weeks past June 30.
More on Whitsons
The “self-sustaining program” one of these vendors guarantees a full reimbursement and annual profit. A food service contractor’s role entails menu planning, overseeing staff (to an extent), and filling out paperwork to the state, among other obligations.
Whitsons assumed the role as the food service management company for Burlington Public Schools through June 30, 2023, wherein a 2-year option for the district to extend the existing contract will be decided by school officials.
Once July arrives, the School Committee will explore the 2-year option to extend Whitsons.
