BURLINGTON - The 14th annual Lahey Health 5K Cancer Walk & Run is expected to be held on Saturday, June 27, at Burlington High School with a start time of 8 a.m.
The Board of Selectmen were asked by Lahey Health officials to not formally vote on the June 27 date until they come back in the spring. The Lahey officials want to wait to ensure the June 27 date is satisfactory and doesn’t interfere with the graduation date for the Burlington High School class of 2020.
Lahey Health officials point out every year, more than 1 million Americans are diagnosed with cancer and every year, thousands of them are treated at a Lahey Health Hospital.
This annual 5K Cancer Walk & Run is designed to help raise money for family members, friends and neighbors with cancer.
The goal in 2020 is to raise $550,000 for the Lahey Health Cancer Institute. Lahey confirmed the 2019 5K raised $534,000 which is a record for the event, and the goal was $500,000.
Even though the 2020 date isn’t approved yet, Lahey officials are anticipating at least 1,600 participants. The event, now in its 14th year, has raised just under $3 million to enhance cancer care and support patients across the Lahey Health System.
The event supports the Lahey Health Cancer Institute, which includes the cancer centers at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Lahey Medical Center Peabody, Winchester Hospital, Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital. Funds from the walk will support critical services including patient navigation, genetic risk assessments, a cancer survivorship clinic and clinical research.
“We are incredibly grateful for every walker, every runner, every volunteer and every person who takes the time to support such a worthy cause,” said Paul J. Hesketh, MD, chair of the Lahey Health Cancer Institute. “The funds raised from this walk will go to support vital programs that truly make a difference in the lives of our patients. The support we receive from the community for this event has been truly overwhelming and we are incredibly appreciative of all they have done to help our patients.”
The race parameters are expected to be the same as they were last year.
The certified 5K Route is designed by Dave McGillivray Sports Enterprises (DMSE, Inc.), starting and ending at Burlington High School at 123 Cambridge Street.
For parking, there is only parking at 25 Mall Road, where shuttles will be provided. There is no parking available at Burlington High School.
To make the shotgun race start at 8 a.m., the last shuttle leaves 25 Burlington Mall Road at 7:30 a.m. Registration is at 6 a.m. and a short program, including several speakers, begins at 7:40 a.m.
Shuttles will resume after the race has begun and will continue until all the walkers and runners are returned to their vehicles parked at 25 Mall Road. The shuttles are handicapped and toddler accessible with baby seats easily able to be installed on a bus seat.
There will be food and drinks provided by Sodexo and Dunkin’ Donuts, as well as a new feature at the event consisting of a tent in the middle of the band practice field, for people undergoing cancer treatment who may not be able to fully take part in the race but can be a part of and enjoy the day.
The Lahey Health Cancer Institute offers a full range of comprehensive cancer treatment options delivered by board-certified physicians in medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, surgery, interventional pulmonology and interventional radiology who collaborate to bring personalized, compassionate care to thousands of patients each year. Lahey uses a multidisciplinary approach as its foundation for delivering cancer services, focusing on treating the whole patient by understanding the emotional and physical effects of cancer.
The Lahey Health 5K’s Presenting Sponsor is again Salter Healthcare, a family-owned and operated healthcare provider and community partner of Lahey’s inpatient care. The organization has been a lead supporter of the cancer walk for 10 years
To learn more about the Lahey Health 5K and register or to donate, please visit www.laheyhealth5k.org/
