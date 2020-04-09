BURLINGTON - A bench of remembrance will be installed along the trails of the Mill Pond Reservoir.
The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the request from a resident through the Burlington Parks & Recreation Department. The resident wished to purchase a bench to memorialize a loved one by the Hansen Road entrance area of the reservoir. The area in question is on town property, so the decision falls under the selectmen’s jurisdiction.
No objections were raised by the Department of Public Works or Recreation Department.
“It is a pretty simple request from my standpoint,” affirmed Town Administrator Paul Sagarino.
Selectman Robert Hogan liked the idea and asked Sagarino if there is room for more benches around the reservoir.
Sagarino responded, “Yes, I think benches are awesome and there is plenty of space for more. The [Mill Pond Reservoir] is a relatively large area, so in my view, the more benches, the better.”
Sagarino detailed the composite material benches are expensive, so he isn’t anticipating an inundation of bench requests in the future. The process entails a resident purchasing the bench, while the Recreation Department installs it and puts on the commemorative plaque.
The selectmen convincingly backed the bench request, with members expressing general support for increasing the reservoir’s accessibility.
“Anything we can do to make the area more user-friendly, I am in favor of,” declared Selectman James Tigges. “[The Mill Pond Reservoir] is one of our remaining natural resources that I feel is underutilized.”
Several selectmen did mention their desire to see more trash barrels on the property, but nothing materialized during the discussion. The matter would have to be brought forth by Department of Public Works Director John Sanchez.
The selectmen unanimously approved the memorial bench request.
