BURLINGTON - Town Meeting passed a $2 million warrant article for a new aerial tower truck.
The old apparatus is too old and not worthy of refurbishment, considering the costs.
The benefit of spending the $2 million on a new aerial tower truck for the Burlington Fire Department is to adequately extinguish fire of all sizes and heights. The safety the new truck will provide to the town is paramount in the basis for this initiative.
“The impacts, if postponed, is further aging and deterioration of the fleet of apparatus, decreased safety of the community and firefighters, increased repair costs, increased workload on the mechanic to repair, delays in preventative maintenance and emergency repairs for the rest of the fleet,” Burlington Fire Chief Andrew Connerty.
The estimated useful life of this truck is 15 years, which happens to be the age of the current aerial tower truck that is now suffering from rust and eroding infrastructure.
With Town Meeting’s decisive approval, once ordered, the new truck takes as long as four years to be delivered to Burlington, which is the standard process for this type of purchase. Under those parameters, the current truck will be at least 18 years old by the time new one arrives, so Town Meeting had to act now before more years pile up.
Town Meeting unanimously passed the $2 million warrant article.
