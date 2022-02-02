BURLINGTON - A consistently late school bus forced the administration to added some reinforcements to its fleet.
The conversation started last fall when “Bus 18” continuously ran late in getting students to schools.
“It was no fault of the students showing up to school late,” stated Burlington School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “If we are going to talk about equity, then we have to make sure all the students taking the bus get to school on time.”
The bus in question had been making the journey from Fox Hill Elementary School to 3rd Ave. and then back to the Lord Baron Apartments, off Middlesex Turnpike and Terrace Hall Avenue.
The school administration decided the issue needed to be addressed immediately, so they worked with the bus company and effectively created “Bus 19” which happens to be a bus from the Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District in Lexington. This bus is already on that side of town, near Francis Wyman Elementary School, and done with its first run of routes so it is handling the 3rd Ave. and Lord Baron apartments, allowing “Bus 18” to arrive 10 minutes earlier than it was previously.
The school district is paying $75 each day for the new bus and plan to use it for the rest of this school year. Since the bus wasn’t part of the budget plan, school officials are hoping to find a way to build it into the School Department’s budget.
Expect updates on how the financial side of the equation is going to be figured out at the School Committee’s next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.