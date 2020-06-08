BURLINGTON’S ANNUAL TOWN ELECTION took place this past Saturday with the polls opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. in Burlington High School’s two gymnasiums. Considering there is a pandemic taking place, voter turnout was impressive with a total of 2,756 voters casting ballots, including 1,546 submitting absentee ballots, totaling 16.63 percent of the town’s registered voters participating. Here, reviewing some voting paperwork are election workers Caroline O’Callaghan (l) and Ryan Devereaux (r). (joebrownphotos.com)