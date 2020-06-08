BURLINGTON - The COVID-19 pandemic might have altered the date of Town Election, but it did not diminish the vigor of this year’s voters.
There were four competitive races that highlighted the ballot this year, including incumbents and challengers vying for open seats on the School Committee and Town Meeting Precincts 3, 5, and 7.
For the third year in a row, it was an improved showing by voters with 16.63 percent (2,756) of the town’s registered voters (16,571) hitting the polls or casting absentee ballots. That figure is up slightly from last year’s Town Election that saw 16.13 percent (2,701) cast ballots. Of the 2,756 ballots cast this year, 1,546 were declared “Inactive Voters” or absentee ballots. As is tradition in town, the polls were open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this past Saturday at Burlington High School.
Contested races
- The two School Committee seats were narrowly won by challengers Carl Foss (1,415) and Katherine Bond (1,309), as they outlasted incumbent Stephen Nelson (1,266) and challenger Adam Senesi (1,121). This was the main event of the election, and it lived up to the hype being the most competitive and tight race of them all.
- In the Town Meeting Precinct 3 race for six open seats, the winners were incumbents Daniel Raske (309), Monte Pearson (276), Roger Riggs (270), Gary Mercier (262), James Frost (261), and challenger Jeffrey DiBona (244). Challenger Samantha Ellis fell just short with 241 votes.
- The Town Meeting Precinct 5 race for six open seats saw incumbents Michele Prendergast (317), Frank O’Brien (289), David Tait (284), challenger Bonnie Nichols (283), and incumbents Richard Wing (278) and Robert Bunker, II (270) round out the list of winners, while challenger Alicia Moran missed the cut at 242 votes.
- In the Town Meeting Precinct 7 race for six open seats, the winners were incumbents Betsey Hughes (215), David Webb (204), Scott Martin (197), Kevin Keene (193), Jonathan Sachs (189) and challenger John Kelly (155), who edged out fellow challenger Roberta McLaughlin (148).
Open seats filled
This year’s election had an unordinary amount of open seats without formal candidates, with eight unfulfilled general government seats with open seats available.
The write-in results were as follows:
- Shawsheen Technical School Committee (3-year, 1 seat)
Kent Moffett (204)
Michael Kelly (105)
Other write-ins (140)
- Town Meeting Precinct 1 (3-year, 1 open seat)
Lori Glantz (28)
Gregory Ryan, Jr. (5)
Other write-ins (25; no one had more than 4 votes)
- Town Meeting Precinct 1 (2-year, 1 open seat)
Lori Glantz (9)
Ann-Margaret McDade (6)
Elizabeth Monaco (4)
Other write-ins (38; no one had more than 3 votes)
- Town Meeting Precinct 2 (3-year, 2 open seats)
Clayton Davison (7)
Thomas Grelley (5)
Other write-ins (13; no one had more than 4 votes)
- Town Meeting Precinct 4 (3-year, 1 open seat)
Ryan Decoste (2)
Other write-ins (11; no one had more than 1 vote)
- Town Meeting Precinct 5 (1-year, 1 open seat)
Mark Donahue (16)
Other write-ins (12)
- Town Meeting Precinct 6 (2-year, 1 open seat)
Maura DiTucci (10)
Ramila Thakkar (2)
Diane Creedon (2)
Robert Aloisi (2)
Other write-ins (19; no one had more than 1 vote)
- Town Meeting Precinct 6 (3-year, 1 open seat)
Maura DiTucci (19)
Other write-ins (18)
Uncontested
The rest of the races were uncontested, including Town Moderator, Board of Selectmen, Planning Board, Town Assessor, Board of Health, Library Trustees, and Recreation Commission.
