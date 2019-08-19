BURLINGTON – Town officials wasted no time starting the process of finding Burlington’s new fire chief.
With Fire Chief Steven Yetman set to retire at the end of August, after serving 42 years as a member of the Fire Department, Town Administrator Paul Sagarino informed the Board of Selectmen that he is beginning the process of interviewing potential candidates internally.
“We will have significant promotional opportunities to hire within the department,” declared Sagarino. “It is all about training our future group of leaders in that department.”
Sagarino detailed discussions with the firefighters’ union made mention that the union wants increased professional development opportunities, in an effort to prepare future leaders of the Fire Department.
“The interview process is a significant step in seeing that initiative come to fruition,” Sagarino stated. “It is customary to interview candidates at a captain level of above for the fire chief position, which will be using as a guideline for this process.”
Sagarino confirmed, under the captain or above parameters, town officials will have seven internal candidates in the interview pool, though, he doesn’t even know how many of those seven actually want the fire chief job.
An interview committee for this purpose is expected to be ready to get to work in the coming days. The members include Sagarino; one Selectman; Joanne Faust, Burlington Human Resources director; Police Chief Michael Kent; and a neighboring community’s police chief will be invited to join the committee.
The interview process is underway, so expect updates on the status of the open fire chief position in the coming weeks.
